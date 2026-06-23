"Left Me On My Birthday": Woman's Instagram Story After Killing Fiance

They announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding involving private jets and palaces was scheduled for November. But months before their much-awaited union, Ketan Vishal Agarwal fell to his death from a fort in Maharashtra. The fall, according to police, was not due to a misstep but murder and the chief suspect in the killing is none other than Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal.

The murder was carried out on June 18. After Ketan's death became public knowledge, Siya shared an emotional Instagram story mourning his death. In the post, she expressed deep grief and posed questions about his sudden departure. A screenshot of that story has now become part of the investigation.

"You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can't understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I'll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace," the post read.

It included a video clip showing Ketan speaking to someone while turned back in the front seat of a car, followed by footage of the couple dancing, set against a romantic song.

The story also featured the Hindi line: "Mere dil ko pata hai ki tu yahi hai. Wapas aaja." (My heart knows that you are here. Come back.)

Ketan, 26, a resident of Gahunje in Maharashtra's Pune district and director of a family-run real estate business, died after falling nearly 400 feet into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. At the time, his fiancee, Siya, told Lonavala rural police that he had slipped and fallen while the couple was on an outing at the hill fort amid strong winds. An accidental death report was registered.

Further scrutiny by the Pune Rural Police revealed inconsistencies. Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill stated that the circumstances appeared suspicious, leading investigators to examine multiple angles.

Police found that Ketan was in a relationship with Siya, and the couple had been scheduled to marry later this year. Families on both sides had made extensive preparations, including booking a palace in Rajasthan's picturesque Udaipur for the wedding ceremony.

Investigators allege that Siya was also in a relationship with Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, 22, a resident of Kondhwa in Pune. According to police, Chetan was unhappy with Siya's relationship with Agrawal and viewed him as an obstacle. The two allegedly conspired to eliminate Agrawal.

Police claim that Siya lured Ketan to Lohagad Fort under the pretext of a casual outing. Chetan was reportedly called to the location later. The pair then allegedly pushed Ketan from behind into the gorge, causing his death. Officials say the incident was staged to look like an accident.

On Tuesday, Pune Rural Police arrested both Chetan and Siya. A case of murder and criminal conspiracy has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint lodged by Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal. The arrests followed the detention of Chetan by the local crime branch and information obtained during his interrogation.

"During the probe, police found that Goyal was in a relationship with another man... The investigation showed that Goyal was unwilling to marry Agarwal and considered him an obstacle to her relationship with Chaudhary," the police said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Photo Credit: UNESCO

Lohagad Fort, where the incident occurred, holds significant historical importance. It is linked to the legacy of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is among the 12 forts in Maharashtra recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The location is a popular destination for trekkers and tourists.