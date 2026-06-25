After Murder In Fort, Siya Goyal And Chetan Chaudhary Turn On Each Other

A fresh twist has arisen in the investigation into the death of Ketan Agarwal, as the two main suspects, Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, have begun accusing each other of masterminding the killing. According to police sources, the pair, who now face charges of murder and criminal conspiracy, had initially planned to elope and marry, but Siya later withdrew over concerns about her family's social reputation.

The two discussed multiple options to end Siya's engagement to Ketan before killing him, sources said.

During questioning, Chetan told police that his goal was only to elope with Siya and that she was the one who pushed for the murder. Siya, in turn, has placed full responsibility on Chetan. She told investigators that the killing was his idea and that he broke down in tears in front of her after an earlier attempt on Ketan's life failed on June 14.

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The police are examining these conflicting accounts, which they view as a possible tactic by both suspects to avoid full conspiracy charges. The pair remains in custody until June 29.

The Killing At Lohagad Fort

Hours before Ketan was pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra's Sahyadri range on June 18, Siya met her lover Chetan at a cafe in Pune. The 26-year-old Ketan, who worked as a director and chief marketing officer in his family's real estate company, Success Group, died after falling from the fort, an incident first reported as an accidental slip during a trek.

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Police state that Siya and Chetan used the cafe meeting on the morning of June 18 to finalise plans for the killing. They discussed methods and selected specific spots on the fort from which to push Ketan. In the afternoon, Siya led Ketan on the three-to-four-hour trek to the fort, which rises roughly 3,300 feet above sea level, while Chetan followed them separately.

CCTV footage from the cafe shows the pair sitting together and talking. Later that day, according to police, Siya and Chetan pushed Ketan from behind into a gorge. Siya subsequently informed Ketan's family that he had slipped while walking.

Repeated Visits To The Fort

According to the police, Siya had made several attempts to bring Ketan to Lohagad Fort in the weeks before the death. The couple visited the site on May 31. Siya pushed for another trip four days later on June 4, but Ketan's mother refused permission.

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On June 14, Siya persuaded Ketan to go again. During that visit, police allege, Siya tried to push Ketan off a cliff. He grabbed a bush and survived. When he asked her why she had pushed him, she replied that she had seen a snake and claimed she was trying to protect him.