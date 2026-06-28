<i>Fast And Furious</i> Actor Tyrese Gibson Calls India Visit A 'Life-Changing' Spiritual Journey: 'Not A Tourist, But A Pilgrim'



Hollywood actor and singer Tyrese Gibson has described his latest visit to India as a "life-changing" spiritual journey, sharing an emotional message from Mumbai about meditation, gratitude, and the enduring influence of Mahatma Gandhi on Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

In a social media post shared on June 27, the Fast and Furious star said he returned to India not as a tourist but in search of inner peace and personal growth.

The actor shared a carousel of pictures and videos from his visit to a temple in Mumbai. In the videos, he could be seen offering aarti and milk to the shivalingam at the temple.

Drawing a historical parallel with Dr Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1959 visit to India, Gibson reflected on Gandhi's philosophy of nonviolent resistance.

"In 1959, Dr Martin Luther King Jr came to India as a pilgrim, not a tourist. He came to study the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, whose philosophy of nonviolent resistance forever shaped the Civil Rights Movement. Dr King would later say that Jesus showed him the spirit of love, but Gandhi showed him the method. That journey changed history," Gibson wrote.

The actor said his own visit is centred on learning meditation and embracing stillness to improve his mental well-being.

"I've always wanted to learn how to meditate to practice stillness, quiet the racing thoughts that sometimes bring anxiety, and pursue genuine peace of the mind, body, and spirit. That's a lifelong journey," he wrote.

Gibson also thanked "AMA" for the hospitality he received during his stay, calling the experience "truly life-changing."

"Thank you to AMA for welcoming me with such love. I am deeply grateful and honored. This experience was not only timely, it was truly life-changing. I genuinely believe this brother will one day receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary work rescuing and protecting animals. Blessings upon blessings," he wrote.

The visit holds personal significance for Gibson as he is travelling with his childhood friend, Kenyatta. He said the trip was inspired by a story of lifelong friendship involving mutual acquaintances and reflected on the bond he has shared with Kenyatta since childhood.

"What makes this trip even more meaningful is that I'm here in India with my childhood friend, Kenyatta... Kenyatta and I have been best friends since we were 8 years old. He fed me, protected me, and his parents, The Snowdens, opened their home to me and stood beside me through some of the hardest seasons of my childhood and teenage years," he wrote.

Reflecting on gratitude, Gibson added, "Life has taught me something simple: when you're truly grateful, every day you're trying to figure out how to repay the people who stood beside you when you had nothing."

The actor also thanked his friend and mentor, Prabhav Sharma, for his guidance and support.

"Thank you to my brother @prabs.12. Your never-ending genius, wisdom, mentorship, and the extraordinary circles you move in continue to bless everyone connected to you," he wrote.

Gibson concluded his message by hinting that the India visit is part of a broader personal and creative journey.

"We're praying our way into purpose, impact, and what I believe will become culture-shifting, inspirational moments. More to come," he added in the caption.

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On the professional front, Gibson has a packed slate of upcoming projects. He is set to reprise his role as Roman Pearce in Fast X: Part 2 (Fast Forever), the concluding chapter of the mainline 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

His upcoming releases also include the horror thriller 'Don't Open the Door', the cyberpunk action film 'Kill Code', the action feature 'Straight Shot', the supernatural horror film 'Vampires of the Velvet Lounge', and 'Holiguards Saga- The Portal of Force'.

Beyond acting, Gibson is attached to produce and portray legendary RandB singer Teddy Pendergrass in an upcoming biopic.

He is also developing Desert Eagle, an action project that he co-wrote with Mike Le.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)