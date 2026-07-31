ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Apply Online Till August 29

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The application process has started for candidates looking to begin their careers with the Indian Space Research Organisation. The recruitment is being conducted for apprentice positions at the U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru. Candidates can submit their applications through the NATS portal. The last date to apply online is August 29, 2026. This recruitment drive offers opportunities for graduates, diploma holders, and commerce students. ISRO has announced 410 apprentice vacancies under this recruitment drive across different apprentice categories.

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

The vacancies are divided into three apprentice categories. Selected candidates will also receive a monthly stipend during the training period. Check the vacancy and stipend details below:

Post Vacancies Monthly Stipend Graduate Apprentice 220 Rs 12,300 Technician Apprentice 120 Rs 10,900 Commercial Apprentice 70 Rs 10,900

How to Apply for ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026?

Visit the NATS portal at nats.education.gov.in.

Complete registration.

Log in using the registered credentials.

Find URSC ISRO on the listed apprenticeship openings.

Click on the suitable apprentice job.

Fill the required details..

Upload the required documents

Submit and download this confirmation page.

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Selection Process

The selection process is based entirely on academic performance. ISRO will first prepare a shortlist using the marks obtained by candidates in their qualifying degree or diploma examination.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. Applicants should note that no travelling allowance will be provided for attending the verification process.

ISRO will prepare the final merit list based on the candidates' academic scores in their respective qualifying courses after successful document verification.