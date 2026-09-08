Bullet Coffee, Dal-Rice And Martial Arts: Pratik Gandhi To NDTV On How He Stays Fit At 46

From bullet coffee and ginger-lime water to dal, rice, and seasonal local produce, Pratik Gandhi believes in keeping his health routine practical and sustainable. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor shared details about his diet, fitness habits, and why moderation is the key to his lifestyle.

Talking about his approach to health and fitness, he told us, "Oh, my diet and fitness routine are very simple. I eat everything in moderation. So, I found that, you know, moderation is the key. I don't deprive myself of something that I love the most. Like, I enjoy Indian sweets. I like kheer, and I like laddus. I eat everything, but in moderation. And my workout is also very, very simple. Uh, it's not only in the gym; it is more outdoor workouts."

On His Daily Diet

When asked about the foods he generally eats every day, Gandhi spoke about his morning routine.

He said, "I start my morning with salt water, a little, then ginger water with lime. That is largely because I use it as a pre-workout drink. And that works wonderfully with me. Then one bullet coffee is my first thing that I drink in the morning, which is ghee and coffee together. Yeah, and that's it."

Speaking about his regular meals, he added, "And then I generally eat home-cooked food, largely everywhere. Apart from the time when I'm shooting outside of Mumbai and where I have to eat everything. So, but I've kept it very simple. Dal, rice, and any sabzi, because I'm a vegetarian. So, I eat more green vegetables and some paneer. And now, recently, I've turned eggetarian, so egg helps me to get my regular dose of protein and that's it."

When asked, "That's pretty much it, is it?" Pratik replied, "Nothing fancy, nothing difficult to maintain when you're traveling around. I have to have a diet that is more sustainable when I travel, because I have to travel a lot to different places. And I make it a point to eat something that is locally available. If I'm shooting in Madhya Pradesh, in that particular season, whatever I get there, which is locally available, that is the best food to eat and digest."

On His Fitness Routine

When asked whether he hits the gym every day, Gandhi said, "Yes, I have different workouts. I practice MMA. Uh, then I have I I practice animal movement, primal movements, more of functional training, and bodyweight training. And then I travel with my small bag, which has those stretch bands. There are different bands of different, it carries different weight, right? So 18 kg onwards and all. That is more than enough for me to work out."

On the work front, Pratik will be next seen in Zee5's Ghamasaan.



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