When R Madhavan Revealed How He Achieved A Lean Physique For <i>Vikram Vedha</i> Through Diet Alone

Madhavan has wowed audiences multiple times with his remarkable physical transformations. A couple of years ago, he shared the 21-day weight-loss plan he followed after gaining weight for his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. However, even before that, he underwent a transformation for Vikram Vedha. The Tamil film, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, was released in 2017.

For Vikram Vedha, Madhavan had to achieve a lean physique. To do so, he followed a strict diet and did not even hit the gym.

In a statement reported by The News Minute, he said, "I'm glad that I've managed to achieve this look without any workout and just followed my own secret diet, which got me such a fantastic result. I do not eat after 6 pm and ensure that there is at least a five-and-a-half-hour gap between two meals."

Talking about the weight loss he achieved after Rocketry, Madhavan discussed it while reacting to a clip from his interview with Curly Tales.

He wrote, "Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times (drink your food and chew your water), last meal at 6.45 pm (only cooked food, nothing raw at all after 3 pm), early-morning long walks and deep sleep at night (no screen time 90 minutes before bed), plenty of fluids, lots of green vegetables and food that is easily metabolised by your body and healthy. Nothing processed at all."

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Madhavan was last seen in GDN, which was released in theatres in August.

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