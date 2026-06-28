Railway NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key Out: Objection Window Open Till July 5

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Answer Key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issued the questions, responses, and answer keys for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate-level exam on Saturday. The RRB NTPC UG Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 exam was conducted from May 7 to 9, 2026, and June 13 to 20, 2026, as per the rules prescribed under CEN 07/2025.

Candidates who appeared for the CBT 1 examination, can view their questions, responses and RRB NTPC UG answer key from their zonal RRB website or from the common websites of all RRBs, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. The Railway board has also provided an opportunity to applicants to raise objections against the provisional answer key released by the board. The objection window is open from June 27 to July 5, 2026, till 11:55 pm.

Objection Window Timeline

Answer key challenge begins: June 27, 2026 (7 pm)

Answer key challnege ends: July 5, 2026 (11:55 pm)

Applicants can challenge an answer key by paying a fee of Rs. 50. According to the official announcement, in case an objection raised by a candidate is found to be correct, the amount paid will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of the applicable bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the applicant has made the online payment.

As per the official document, the decision of RRBs on the objections raised will be final and binding to all candidates.

Applicants qualifying the CBT 1 exam will become eligible for the next stages of the recruitment process against CEN 07/2025.