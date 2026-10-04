Woman Shares How Basic Things Became Luxuries After Getting A Job

Getting a job can change many parts of daily life. Things that once felt normal and easy can suddenly become difficult to find time for. One woman has shared how her routine changed after she started working full-time.

Taking to Instagram, Kuljot Kaur shared a video about the everyday activities she once considered basic but now feels are like "luxuries" after entering full-time employment.

At the beginning of the video, Kuljot said that things that were basic in her life when she was unemployed have now become a luxury after getting a job.

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She shared the video with the caption, "Let's talk about the golden era."

She first spoke about afternoon naps, saying she never thought they would feel like such a privilege. She said that an afternoon nap is now no longer part of her life and that she only realised how much of a luxury it was after starting work.

Kuljot also spoke about how her social life has changed. She said that earlier, she would meet friends even on weekdays, but now she cannot meet them even on weekends. She added that she used to go shopping on weekdays, while now she cannot even get out of bed on weekends.

Her evenings have also changed since she started working. Kuljot said that earlier, she had a life after 5 pm, but now she is simply exhausted.

Kuljot also talked about how her movie-watching habits have changed. She said that earlier, she could finish a movie in one sitting, but now she watches movies in small parts.

She explained that because she has to go to work the next day, she watches a little of a movie one day and continues it the next day. She jokingly said that she has now turned movies into web series by watching them in bits and pieces.

Kuljot also said that her hobbies have taken a back seat. Earlier, she did not need to make separate time for hobbies because she already had enough time. Now, she said, her hobbies are not happening at all.