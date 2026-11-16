A 3-Day Work Week? Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Others Say Yes

The proverbial carrot of a three-day work week is being dangled time and again by titans of the industry. With several of them time and again re-iterating the possibility, one can't help but dream indeed. In fact, it's no longer some distant prediction - Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan last year in October said in five years time we could be working only three or four days a week. So that means that by 2030 that elusive work-life balance may finally become a reality.

Just last month Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has now put a rather intriguing possibility on the table. "Some people will also decide, you know what? I can support my family by working three days a week. That's what productivity in the economy means."

Bezos sees AI-driven productivity gains as potentially giving people more flexibility, including the ability to support their households without having to work multiple jobs.

Bezos made these remarks while discussing the possibility of AI creating labour shortages rather than simply eliminating jobs.

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The argument is relatively straightforward. If AI can take over repetitive tasks, write code, analyse information, manage emails and handle work that currently takes hours, why should humans continue working five days a week?

However, they seem to discount the fact that the initial disruption and the transition phase would take time where several workers may find themselves unemployed. Tech mogul Elon Musk predicts that rapid advancements in AI and humanoid robotics such as the Tesla Optimus will usher in a post-scarcity "age of abundance" over the next 10 years, roughly by 2036.

Musk compares working in this future to playing a sport, a video game, or growing backyard vegetables - something you might choose to do for personal fulfillment or a hobby rather than out of financial necessity. Instead of a standard Universal Basic Income (UBI), Musk envisions a "universal high income" scenario where automated production by digital and physical robots makes goods and services so plentiful that almost anyone can access virtually any product or service they want.

The Three-Day Work Week Vision

Bezos isn't alone, several other industry titans such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and Zoom CEO Eric Yuan also foresee a shorter workweek.

"If you eventually get a society where you only have to work three days a week, that's probably OK," Gates said in 2023.

Gates' larger argument is that machines could eventually make food and other goods, reducing the amount of human labour needed. The idea is rooted in AI changing how much human effort is required to produce the things society needs.

"By doing that, we do not need to work five days a week anymore, right? ... Five years out, three days or four days (a week). That's a goal," Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in October last year.

And here's why Yuan thinks this will be possible as soon as 2030 - AI assistants could handle emails, prioritise messages, conduct preliminary business discussions through digital twins and take over repetitive coordination.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has also made a similar prediction, although his timeline is much longer. "I believe that 30 years from now... your kids are probably working three and a half days a week," Dimon said earlier in the summer.

Dimon believes technology could improve healthcare, extend lifespans and transform quality of life, while also acknowledging the disruption it could cause to jobs - in a rare glimpse into the storm that may hit before the dust settles.

Also it shows that the belief around three/ four- day work weeks ranges from within four years to three decades that most of the current generation of the workforce may not be able to enjoy.

Will Companies Actually Let Us Work Less?

For all the optimism about AI making work easier, there is another very real possibility that companies could simply use the time saved to demand more output from employees.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth offered a fairly revealing glimpse into this thinking during an internal employee town hall in August 2026.

"I hope that what we do with our extra time is do even more and cooler stuff for the users who use our products every day. We got billions of people using our products every day. I get an extra hour. You know what I do with it? I put it into that."

Bosworth was responding to an employee who asked whether AI-driven productivity gains could eventually translate into more holidays. His response suggested that, at least at Meta, the priority would be to use those gains to build more products.

He also pushed back against the prospect of bringing back Meta Days, an internal programme that had allowed employees additional days off.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also expressed scepticism about AI automatically producing a shorter workweek.

His argument is that people will continue finding new things to do even as technology makes them more productive. But here's the interesting twist - OpenAI itself has proposed a four-day work week.

In April 2026, the company outlined a series of policy recommendations in a report titled Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age: Ideas to Keep People First.

It suggested that employers and unions be encouraged to experiment with 32-hour, four-day workweeks without reducing salaries, while maintaining output and service levels.

"Incentivise employers and unions to run time-bound 32-hour/four-day workweek pilots with no loss in pay that hold output and service levels constant..."

To be sure, it is a policy recommendation from OpenAI, not a commitment by the company to introduce a four-day week for its own employees.

Who Gets To Keep The Time AI Saves?

The most important question has now gone beyond whether AI can make employees more productive. It really hovers around whether that productivity will translate into shorter working hours.

A 2025 National Bureau of Economic Research working paper, Shifting Work Patterns with Generative AI, examined a field experiment involving 7,137 knowledge workers across 66 firms.

Researchers found that employees who used generative AI tools spent around two fewer hours a week on email during the second half of the six-month experiment. They also spent less time working outside regular hours.

However, researchers did not detect corresponding changes in the quantity or composition of employees' tasks.

This is useful because it shows that AI can save time without necessarily changing the structure of the working week.

Another research showed that AI could actually make people work even longer. A February 2025 NBER working paper, AI and the Extended Workday, examined time-use data from 2004 to 2023.

Its findings suggested that greater occupational exposure to AI was associated with longer working hours and less leisure time, particularly when AI complemented human labour rather than replacing it.

The researchers also suggested that workers with limited bargaining power might not retain the productivity gains, which could instead accrue to companies or consumers.

These studies are particularly interesting because they complicate the rosy predictions as they show why greater productivity doesn't automatically mean more leisure.

In the Indian context these promises and these research papers become even more interesting because here most people go beyond their stipulated work hours. In a country where labour, whether white-collar or blue collar, is plenty, it's always about going those extra miles to ensure you aren't replaced by the multiple options your company usually has at any given point in time to replace you with someone cheaper and possibly hungrier.

Revered India Inc and tech titan NR Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys ignited a major national debate a couple of years back by suggesting that young Indians should work 70 hours a week to boost national productivity, accelerate economic growth, and help India compete globally. Murthy compared India's trajectory to post-World War II industrial booms in countries like Japan and Germany.

China, too, has become notorious for its intensive '996' work culture - 9 AM to 9 PM, six days a week - often seen as emblematic of the country's punishing work ethic. The comparison is particularly relevant for India, now the world's most populous country with an estimated 1.48 billion people, ahead of China's approximately 1.41 billion.