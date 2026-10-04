OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reveals The "Strangest And Best" Part Of His Day

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has shared a personal reflection on the sharp contrast between his demanding workday and the moments he spends with his children.

In a post on X, Altman described ending his day with a phone call involving "high-stakes decisions" before returning home shortly afterwards to the company of his young children.

Check Out The Post Here:

The contrast between hanging up the last phone call of the day of high-stakes decisions and then a minute later walking in the door to the pure love of small children who want to laugh and play and show you every discovery they made that day is the strangest and best thing I have… — Sam Altman (@sama) October 3, 2026

He said the children want to laugh, play and share every discovery they made during the day. Altman described the contrast between the two experiences as the "strangest and best thing" he has experienced in life.

His post focused on the difference between the serious decisions that mark the end of his workday and the joy of returning home to his children.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Surely it is the best gift to have such an experience in our lives."

Another user called it the "Best, period."

"Children are a blessing," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "It's its own way of touching grass."