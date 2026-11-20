An Apple Inc. job posting first spotted and reported on by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman asks us to picture a magical futuristic world:

"Imagine an AI agent that can use a computer the way a capable person does," the job listing reads. "It browses the web, works across apps, runs commands, writes and debugs code, and calls services, and it chooses the right tool for each step. It does all this privately and with the polish people expect from Apple."

If you're lacking in imagination, allow me to help. Go to your app store of choice and download Meta Platforms Inc.'s Muse, Anthropic PBC's Claude or OpenAI's ChatGPT. All of these, or some combination of them, can achieve everything Apple is describing as a goal for this lucky new senior engineering manager. But what's left is maybe the point: that Apple polish. Maybe the iPhone maker can do it better.

The job ad, Gurman suggests, is a sign of Apple stepping up its efforts a notch. I've argued continuously that the company has a robust position in artificial intelligence despite a chorus of critics who have been saying, for more than a year, that it was facing an existential threat, staring down irrelevance as competitors offered AI features to their devices that Apple would be too slow to match.

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While it's true the company has spent a fraction on AI research compared with its big tech peers and has made embarrassing missteps by blowing its own deadlines for launching features, the iPhone, as I see it, is the AI competitive moat to end all moats. It's a device so loved by its owners that it could take a decade or more to unseat it as the leading smartphone. OpenAI is working on its own device, of course. But then, 18 months on from its slick announcement, where is it?

A good-enough AI agent, such as the kind Apple describes in its job ad, would be hard to beat. More from Gurman's report:

"People already do their most valuable work by moving fluidly between tools: a browser, a document, a terminal, an editor, a service. We're building AI agents that can do the same," the listing says. The posting adds that Apple is working on agents that can "plan and carry out multistep tasks" across apps, browsers, command lines, code, and application programming interfaces, and they can "coordinate specialized subagents along the way."

Apple's upper hand is obvious. As good as Meta's Muse is, it has limits big thick walls put up by Apple in the (reasonable) name of security and privacy. On the iPhone, Muse can't read text messages or Mail accounts. On Mac, Apple is moving quickly to make sure users who install Muse aren't unwittingly giving it full disk access without realising it. Apple could have that kind of access for its agent by default, though it's more likely to ask first. The company's stellar reputation on privacy means users will be more open to saying yes compared with the third-party options (especially when it comes to Meta).

The integration between all of Apple's products will also be key. As I've written before, forget Meta's smart glasses or some silly pendant. Apple's AirPods and Apple Watch are the killer AI wearable devices-in-waiting. An assistant that seamlessly follows you from desktop to smartphone to wrist to ear will be a winner.

If, that is, Apple can pull it off. The fact that the company is still hiring for this effort raises the question of how much progress has been made and how much work is still left to do. An upgraded Siri AI, now available on newer Apple devices, has been considered a big improvement, though that's not saying much. The new chief executive officer, John Ternus, is making it a priority. The AI talent exodus presided over by his predecessor, Tim Cook, now looks even more costly. A lasting criticism of Cook might be that his company never felt fully committed to a clear AI strategy.

Meta's Muse serves as both a wake-up call and a source of great encouragement. I called Muse an "iPod moment" for AI agents because it was the first consumer AI product, I felt, to fully move the nerdy tech out of the way and instead put forth an interface normal people could grasp and enjoy. Unlike with Claude, where you're picking between Opus 5.5 or Fable 5.2, with Muse you're just talking to a furry little helper that is, my extensive use has confirmed, remarkably capable. What's even better, it runs on a smaller model that's cheaper to run and maybe, one day, something that can be handled locally on a device - only venturing out to the internet when it truly needs to. All this is speaking Apple's language.

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Apple may also have another underappreciated advantage. On the minds of key policy chiefs at the top technology companies is a question of interoperability - whether agents should be allowed to use certain services on behalf of their users. We know Amazon.com Inc.'s answer so far, which is: No, they shouldn't. It has blocked Muse and other agents. So, too, has eBay. Large banks have set up war rooms to rapidly figure out how to work with AI agents, if at all.

Into this world comes Apple that, with a suitably sophisticated agent, could access all of its users' services by controlling the apps that are already available on the iPhone.

Its competitors won't like that and will be desperate to prevent it from happening, howling wrongdoing all the way to the courts. The European Union would want a strong word. Relationships are already being frayed - Apple and OpenAI are duking it out in court over alleged stolen trade secrets. Far bigger than that would be the upending of the consumer AI business if Apple were to get it right. So yeah, remind me again who was meant to be facing an existential threat?

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)