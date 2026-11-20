OpenAI is expanding its ChatGPT for Academic Researchers programme to India, offering eligible researchers free access to ChatGPT Plus for 12 months. The initiative is part of the company's global plan to award 50,000 new grants to researchers. According to OpenAI's announcement published on November 16, the programme aims to provide free ChatGPT access to up to 200,000 researchers worldwide.

Applications for the India programme will open on November 30, 2026. OpenAI has separately announced November 23 as the opening date for its next global application round. Each selected research team will receive three ChatGPT Plus seats for 12 months. This includes one seat for the main applicant and two for collaborators.

Who Can Apply For Free ChatGPT Plus?

According to OpenAI, the programme is designed for research faculty members and postdoctoral researchers working in science, mathematics and engineering at eligible academic institutions.

Applicants must verify their institutional affiliation and demonstrate their research experience.

OpenAI's eligibility guidelines also require applicants to have authored a qualifying research paper published on platforms such as arXiv, bioRxiv or ChemRxiv within the last three years.

Candidates must provide details about their research and explain how they intend to use ChatGPT for academic work.

However, meeting the eligibility requirements does not guarantee approval. Applicants must also satisfy the programme's institutional and regional requirements.

When Will Applications Open In India?

Applications for Indian researchers are scheduled to open on November 30, 2026, according to reports citing OpenAI's announcement.

The company said its next global round would begin on November 23. Under the expanded initiative, 50,000 new grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis among eligible applicants.

Researchers can check the eligibility conditions and application details on OpenAI's official website.

What Will Researchers Get?

According to OpenAI, selected research teams will receive three ChatGPT Plus seats through a dedicated research workspace, free for 12 months.

The programme is intended to help researchers with several stages of academic work, including:

Reviewing scientific literature.

Developing and evaluating research hypotheses.

Analysing research data.

Writing and debugging research code.

Preparing research papers and grant applications.

OpenAI will also provide training, practical support and opportunities for researchers to exchange ideas and learn from one another.

The company has stated that data shared through the programme will not be used to train its AI models by default.

What Did OpenAI Find In Its Research Pilot?

In its November 16 announcement, OpenAI said around 20,000 researchers from 33 countries had joined the programme since its pilot began in July.

The company also published a report titled 'Science at the Frontier: How Scientists Use ChatGPT', examining how researchers use AI in their work.

According to OpenAI's report, its Economic Research team analysed more than 580,000 scientific messages from 1,819 scientists who participated in the pilot. It also surveyed 251 participants.

Researchers who responded to the survey estimated that completing the same work to a similar standard without AI would have taken 1.9 times as long.

OpenAI said the findings showed how researchers were using ChatGPT for activities such as reviewing scientific literature, analysing evidence and developing research ideas.

The expansion is part of OpenAI's wider effort to make advanced AI tools more accessible to the scientific community.

By offering selected researchers free access to ChatGPT Plus for a year, the company aims to support scientific work and help academics explore complex research questions.