Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed On Wednesday? Check Status

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, is a significant Islamic celebration that commemorates the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad. This year, the festivities will begin on Tuesday (Aug 25) and conclude on the evening of Wednesday (Aug 26). The day holds deep spiritual importance for Muslims worldwide, as they honour the life and teachings of the Prophet, who passed away on the same date.

Falling on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi serves as a time for reflection on the Prophet's guidance on compassion, justice, and kindness. Prophet Muhammad, born in Mecca around 570 CE, is revered for his messages of love and equality, which continue to inspire millions today.

Will Banks Remain Closed On Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

According to the official bank holiday calendar released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). several states will observe a bank holiday for Milad-un-Nabi on Wednesday (Aug 26). These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Which Services Will Be Available?

Customers can still use ATMs for cash withdrawals. Online banking services will also continue to work during the holiday. People can use internet banking, mobile banking apps and UPI for regular transactions.

Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals at the counter, cheque work and passbook updates may not be available when branches are closed.

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Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

Eid Milad-un-Nabi serves as an opportunity for people of the Muslim community to remember and honour Prophet Muhammad's life and what he stood for.

The celebrations and rituals of Eid Milad-un-Nabi usually involve beautifying mosques, streets, and residential areas with colourful artificial lighting. People also take out large processions remembering Prophet Muhammad.