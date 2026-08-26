Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Your Family And Friends

- Eid Milad-un-Nabi marks Prophet Muhammad's birth on 12th Rabi ul-awwal in Islamic calendar
- In India, Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 will be observed on August 26 with prayers and mosque gatherings
- Celebrations include Quran recitations, sermons, street decorations, and peaceful processions
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The day falls on the 12th day of Rabi' ul-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year, it is being observed in India on August 26. For Muslims across the globe, this day serves as a moment of reflection and gratitude, honouring the life, teachings, and compassion of the Prophet. The celebrations begin with morning prayers and gatherings at mosques, where community members recite verses from the Quran and listen to sermons detailing the Prophet's virtues. People often decorate streets, homes, and minarets with lights, banners, and flowers. In many towns and cities, peaceful processions are organised.
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For Muslims, Prophet Muhammad's birthday is considered an auspicious day. He is the founder of Islam, and his teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, have influenced many across the world. He urged his followers to practice selflessness and forgiveness.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Here are some wishes and quotes that you can send to your friends and family
- Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid Milad-un-Nabi filled with peace, happiness, and good health.
- Happy Eid Milad-un-Nabi! May the teachings of the Prophet guide your path toward truth, kindness, and light.
- Sending warm wishes on this holy occasion. May your home be filled with joy and togetherness.
- Happy Eid-e-Milad! May your prayers be answered and your days filled with harmony.
- May the blessings of Mawlid bring peace to your mind and contentment to your heart.
- Wishing you a serene and meaningful Eid-e-Milad. May good fortune shine upon your family.
- May the spirit of this special day inspire you to spread kindness wherever you go.
- Sending my best wishes on Mawlid. May your heart be comforted with faith and patience.
- Happy Eid-e-Milad! Wishing you a joyous celebration surrounded by loved ones and good food.
- May the light of this sacred day illuminate your life with hope and endless possibilities. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!
- Happy Eid-e-Milad! May your life be guided by compassion and understanding.
- Warmest thoughts to you and your family on Mawlid. Enjoy the peaceful moments of today.
- May the lessons of the Prophet bring clarity, wisdom, and peace into your home.
- Wishing you a day full of reflection, unity, and shared happiness with friends and family. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!
- May the beauty of Eid-e-Milad bring quiet joy to your heart today and throughout the year. Happy Eid-e-Milad!
- Sending warm greetings on this blessed occasion. May your acts of charity bring immense satisfaction. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!
- May your life be enriched with good health, strong faith, and positive spirit on this Mawlid.
- Wishing you a safe and peaceful Eid-e-Milad filled with pleasant memories.
- May the spirit of generosity define your day as you celebrate with your community.
- Wishing you and your loved ones a heartfelt and memorable Eid-e-Milad Mubarak!
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