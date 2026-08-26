Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Your Family And Friends

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The day falls on the 12th day of Rabi' ul-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year, it is being observed in India on August 26. For Muslims across the globe, this day serves as a moment of reflection and gratitude, honouring the life, teachings, and compassion of the Prophet. The celebrations begin with morning prayers and gatherings at mosques, where community members recite verses from the Quran and listen to sermons detailing the Prophet's virtues. People often decorate streets, homes, and minarets with lights, banners, and flowers. In many towns and cities, peaceful processions are organised.

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For Muslims, Prophet Muhammad's birthday is considered an auspicious day. He is the founder of Islam, and his teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, have influenced many across the world. He urged his followers to practice selflessness and forgiveness.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Here are some wishes and quotes that you can send to your friends and family