Muharram Holiday: Will BSE, NSE Trade Today, Are Banks Working? Check Here

Stock Market News: If you were planning to buy or sell stocks today, you'll have to wait.

Trading on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remains suspended on Friday, June 26, as markets observe the Muharram holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, June 29, after the weekend.

The holiday applies across all major equity segments, including equity, equity derivatives and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB). No trading activity will take place during the day on either exchange. This is the second stock market holiday in just over a month after the Bakri Id break in May.

What About Commodity Trading?

Commodity traders should note that the schedule is slightly different.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session, but trading will resume in the evening session, beginning at 5 pm and continuing until 11:55 pm. However, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain shut for the entire day.

Are Banks Open Today?

Bank customers may also face disruptions, but unlike the stock market, closures are not uniform across the country.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, banks will remain closed only in states and cities where Muharram is being officially observed as a public holiday. Branches in other locations will continue to function normally. Customers are advised to check with their local branch before visiting.

Even where branches are shut, digital banking services -- including UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs -- will continue to operate as usual.

When Is The Next Stock Market Holiday?

After today's Muharram holiday, Indian equity markets will reopen on Monday, June 29. The next scheduled trading holiday will be September 14, when exchanges will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi.