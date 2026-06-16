Andhra Pradesh Revises Muharram School Holiday 2026: Check New Date Here

The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the Muharram School Holiday 2026 schedule. This brings changes to both optional and general holidays across the state. The decision was taken after recommendations from the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board and is based on updated lunar calendar calculations for the observance of Muharram.

The revised notification aims to ensure that the holidays align with the actual dates of the Islamic month of mourning. This allows students, teachers, and government employees to observe the occasion appropriately.

As per the latest government orders, the optional holiday earlier scheduled for June 16, 2026, has now been shifted to June 25, 2026. At the same time, the general holiday originally planned for June 25 has been moved to June 26, 2026.

The changes were issued through G.O.Rt.No.1176 and G.O.Rt.No.1177 dated June 15, 2026. Officials stated that the revision was necessary after updated lunar calculations indicated that the 9th Muharram is expected to fall on June 25, while the 10th Muharram (Ashura) is likely to be observed on June 26, 2026.

Muharram is one of the most significant months in the Islamic calendar, and Ashura holds special religious importance for Muslims around the world.

The state government said that keeping the optional holiday on June 16 would have placed it nearly ten days before the actual observance of Muharram. Therefore, the holiday calendar was adjusted to better match the festival dates.

The revised Muharram School Holiday 2026 schedule is important for schools, students, and parents planning academic activities. Educational institutions across Andhra Pradesh are expected to follow the updated holiday calendar issued by the state government.