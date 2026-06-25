Schools Closed For Muharram On June 26 In Several States; State-Wise List

Muharram 2026 School Holiday: Schools in several states are expected to remain shut on Friday, June 26, on account of Muharram, which is observed as a public holiday in many parts of the country. Since the occasion falls on a Friday this year, students in some schools may get an extended weekend if their institutions also remain closed on Saturday, followed by Sunday.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered one of its most sacred months. The occasion is marked by religious observances and commemorative processions in many cities. In line with the holiday, state governments and local administrations have either announced or are likely to follow closure schedules for educational institutions and other public offices.

Muharram School Holiday 2026: States Where Schools May Remain Closed

Schools are likely to remain closed in the following states and Union Territories on June 26 for Muharram:

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Delhi

Telangana

West Bengal

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Jammu and Kashmir

Tripura

Mizoram

The final holiday schedule, however, may differ from one state to another and, in some cases, from one district to another. Parents and students should therefore check official circulars issued by schools, district administrations or state education departments for confirmation.

Why Muharram Is Observed

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and is considered a sacred period for Muslims. The observance is closely associated with Ashura, which commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala. Religious gatherings, mourning processions, and prayer meetings are organised in many parts of India during this time.

Long Weekend Likely For Some Students

Because Muharram falls on a Friday this year, the holiday may effectively turn into a three-day break for students in schools that do not hold classes on Saturdays. In such cases, the Friday closure for Muharram would be followed by the regular weekend, giving students a longer break before classes resume.

Banks, Government Offices May Also Remain Closed

The impact of the holiday is not expected to be limited to schools. Banks in several states are also likely to remain closed for Muharram in accordance with regional holiday calendars. Government offices and other public institutions may similarly suspend routine work for the day, with services resuming on the next working day.

Students Advised To Watch For School Updates

School authorities may issue separate notices regarding postponed tests, classwork, school events or other scheduled activities falling on the holiday. Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with their schools for the latest updates, especially where local arrangements differ.