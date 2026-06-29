Mumbai Toxic Pills Suspect Had Made Controversial Shia Remark In Old Podcast

The man caught handing out poisonous pills at a Muharram in Mumbai had made a controversial remark on the Shia community, it has now emerged. A Shia himself, Fayyaz Premji had expressed deep resentment against his own community in a podcast video four years ago.

In the video, he made several controversial claims about the Shias, including that he had launched campaigns and made significant efforts to convince people. Sources said he had turned into a non-believer when people ignored him.

Premji was arrested two days ago after he was caught distributing pills that allegedly contained zinc phosphide, a deadly compound used in rat poison. Sources said that he later confessed to the police that he wanted to "kill 15,000 people" using the toxic capsules.

Read: How A Rats' Nest Led To Poison Pills At Mumbai's Muharram Procession

In the podcast, Premji identified himself as a "former Shia" and a businessman based in Iran. The cops have found out that he made 19 trips to Iran and Iraq during 2019-2015 and had even briefly worked in Iran.

He further claimed in the podcast that he had been trying to bring a positive change within the Shia community and played on the ideological differences between Shias and Sunnis, the two major groups in Islam.

He claimed that asking rational questions about religion and opposing superstitions can lead to severe backlash and even threats to one's life within the community.

Premji also opposed what he branded as orthodox and hardline views and kept mentioning the internal conflicts between Sunnis and Shias. He claimed he wanted to bring reforms within the community but was ostracized.

Read: 50 kg Poison, 30,000 Pills, Iran Trips: Mumbai Accused's '15,000 Deaths' Plan

He also claimed that his ancestors were Hindus and that many in his community still observe some Hindu rituals.

Premji remains in custody as the police further probe his motive behind the poisonous pills act. They have seized nearly 15,000 pills from him and found that he had ordered about 30,000 empty capsules and 50 kg of poison.

The distribution of the pills in Byculla was stopped due to the alertness of three women volunteers at the Muharram procession, who pulled him up and informed the police.