Mumbai Man Threatened With False Case By Ex-Girlfriend. Jumps From 13th Floor

A 24-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from his 13th-floor flat in the western suburb of Bandra here after his former girlfriend and her sister allegedly threatened to frame him in a false police case, an official said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against two women based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother following his death on August 6, the official said.

According to the police, the victim lived with his parents and younger brother in Bandra East, and had previously worked as a law clerk with a judge.

The victim had recently been depressed and stressed, and on August 6, his mother received a call from two of his friends who informed her that he had been in a relationship with a woman while studying in Bengaluru, the official said.

The relationship later soured, and the former girlfriend and her older sister started threatening to frame the victim in a false police case, he said.

On being confronted by his mother, the victim admitted to being threatened, and even as she was speaking to his friend on the phone, he locked himself in his bedroom and jumped out of the window.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

He said that the matter is under investigation and no arrests have been made so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)