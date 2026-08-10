Mumbai Local Trains Delayed After Multiple Technical Faults Hit Western Railway

Mumbai's local train network faced a rough Monday as a series of technical problems hit the Western Railway during the morning rush, leaving commuters stuck and several services running 30-40 minutes late.

The disruptions were reported across key points on the Western line, with faults affecting train movements at Vasai Road, Dadar and the Goregaon-Churchgate section, as per a report by The Indian Express. The problems came during peak hours, when thousands of passengers were making their way to work.

The first major issue was reported at Vasai Road early in the morning. Points 111/112 on the Diva up and down fast lines stopped working at around 4:46 am due to a mechanical fault. Railway staff, including the deputy station superintendent, were sent to the spot.

The staff had to carry out point clamping on the tracks, which affected the movement of fast trains.

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More trouble followed later in the morning. At Dadar, points 143/144, which connect the up fast and down lines towards Churchgate, failed to shift from reverse to normal. The issue was noticed at around 10:10 am.

Just minutes later, another fault was reported on the Harbour line. Points 127/128 and 129/130 between Goregaon and Churchgate failed at around 10:22 am, adding to the delays on the Western Railway network.

The disruption also spilt over into the wider suburban network. On the Central Railway, several local trains were seen bunched up near Thane after a wire fell on the overhead equipment (OHE) at Mulund station. The issue was reported at around 11:53 am.

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For commuters, the delays meant much longer journeys than usual. One passenger said her usual 15-minute journey from Andheri to Bandra took nearly an hour on Monday.

Platforms and trains were also crowded as passengers waited for delayed services. While the Western Railway dealt with multiple technical snags, suburban services on the Central Railway were reported to be normal.