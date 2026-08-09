73-Year-Old Film Director Arrested For Raping Actor In Mumbai

Shakeel Noorani, a 73-year-old film director, has been arrested for allegedly raping a 33-year-old actor.

The film director lured the actor to his house in Mumbai's Malwani on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to the police complaint, he allegedly drugged the actor and threatened her.

He was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court.

He has been sent to police custody till August 12.

Noorani is known for writing, producing and directing popular films such as "Bade Dilwala" (1999) and "Joru Ka Ghulam" (2000).