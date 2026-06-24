5 Sectors To Benefit As Strait Of Hormuz Opens Up: These Stocks May Gain

Share Market News: The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is more than just a geopolitical development. For India, it could be a turning point.

After months of disruptions caused by tensions in the Gulf, oil and LNG shipments are gradually returning to normal. Tankers have started moving through the strategic waterway as United States Central Command continues to monitor traffic. This has eased fears of prolonged supply shortages and brought down crude prices (below $80 per barrel). The Strait of Hormuz handles roughly one-fifth of global oil trade, making it one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

For India, which imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, the development could lower energy costs, improve corporate margins, reduce inflationary pressure and support economic growth.

"The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after the 2026 diplomatic breakthroughs is basically a massive sigh of relief for the Indian economy," said Pranay Aggarwal, Director & CEO of Stoxkart.

He believes at least five sectors stand to gain immediately.

1. Oil Refiners And Fuel Retailers Could See Margins Improve

Few sectors suffered as much during the crisis as oil refiners. With Gulf supplies disrupted, Indian refiners had to source crude from farther destinations such as Africa and Latin America. Freight costs surged. War-risk insurance premiums jumped. Supply planning became difficult.

The reopening changes that equation. According to Aggarwal, the return of shorter and more predictable Middle East shipping routes should reduce crude procurement costs and ease pressure on refining margins.

Among the biggest potential beneficiaries are:

Reliance Industries

Indian Oil Corporation

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Oil prices have already retreated from crisis highs as shipping activity through Hormuz resumes.

2. City Gas And Power Companies Get LNG Relief

The Strait of Hormuz is not just about oil.

A significant share of global LNG shipments, especially from Qatar, passes through the route. During the crisis, buyers scrambled for alternative cargoes, pushing up spot LNG prices. India sources more than 40 per cent of its LNG needs from Qatar, according to Aggarwal.

With Qatari LNG tankers returning to the route, supply concerns are easing.

That could benefit:

GAIL (India)

Indraprastha Gas

Mahanagar Gas

Adani Total Gas

Torrent Power

Lower LNG prices could reduce costs for city gas distributors supplying CNG and PNG, while also improving economics for gas-fired power plants.

3. Fertiliser Makers Stand To Gain From Lower Input Costs

One of the lesser-discussed impacts of the Hormuz disruption was on fertilisers.

The Gulf region is a major supplier of ammonia, urea and other fertiliser feedstocks. Supply disruptions and soaring gas prices created concerns over availability and costs. Aggarwal noted that India imports roughly 30-40 per cent of its fertiliser requirements from the Middle East.

As shipping normalises, fertiliser supplies are expected to improve while costs may ease.

Potential beneficiaries include:

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

Coromandel International

National Fertilizers

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers

The benefits could extend beyond companies. Lower fertilizer costs may help contain food inflation and support farm economics.

4. Chemical, Paint And Petrochemical Companies May See Cost Pressures Ease

For chemical manufacturers, the Hormuz crisis created a double blow. Feedstock supplies tightened while costs surged.

Many Indian manufacturers were forced to source raw materials from alternative suppliers at significantly higher prices. That hurt competitiveness and squeezed margins. "The local manufacturing sectors, especially those making plastics, styrenics and synthetic fabrics, suffered deep supply shocks," Aggarwal said.

With Gulf supplies returning, companies in chemicals, paints and petrochemicals could get relief.

Stocks that investors may watch include:

Pidilite Industries

Asian Paints

Berger Paints India

SRF

Deepak Nitrite

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, said companies dependent on petrochemical derivatives stand to gain the most from stabilising crude prices.

5. Logistics, Shipping And Exporters Could See A Rebound

The reopening may also benefit sectors far removed from oil. During the conflict, freight rates surged and delivery schedules became unpredictable. Companies had to hold larger inventories and absorb higher transportation costs.

Now, smoother shipping operations could improve trade flows. Aggarwal believes ports such as Mundra, JNPT and Kandla could witness stronger cargo movement as logistics costs normalise.

Maurya also pointed to logistics firms and transportation companies as beneficiaries due to lower fuel and freight expenses.

Meanwhile, Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, said exporters may be among the biggest winners. "The Middle East continues to remain one of the biggest trading partners of India, and thus any decrease in political uncertainties would help in creating an improved shipping schedule and logistics cost," he said.

Engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, consumer products and agricultural exporters could all gain from improved connectivity with markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

Stocks worth watching include:

Container Corporation of India

Shipping Corporation of India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Aviation Could Be An Additional Winner

While not among the five primary sectors identified by Aggarwal, Maurya highlighted aviation as another major beneficiary. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) accounts for a large portion of airline operating expenses. Lower crude prices could directly improve profitability.

Stocks such as InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet could benefit if oil prices remain under control.

Why Investors Are Watching Closely

The significance of Hormuz goes beyond oil prices. It influences inflation, corporate profitability, trade flows and investor sentiment.

With tanker traffic resuming and crude prices easing, the reopening is emerging as one of the most positive macroeconomic developments for India this year. Analysts say if geopolitical stability holds, sectors dependent on energy, logistics and imported raw materials could see a meaningful improvement in earnings over the coming quarters.