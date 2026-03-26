Are Stock Markets Shut For Ram Navami Today? Check NSE, BSE Holiday List

Stock Markets Today: Trading on Dalal Street will take pause on Thursday as both the NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex will remain shut for Ram Navami. However, the commodity market -- Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) -- will open in the evening session at 5 pm.

The following week will also witness multiple holidays, breaking market momentum. Markets will stay closed on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti and again on April 3 for Good Friday, effectively creating a long weekend.

Overall, 2026 has 16 scheduled market holidays. Three have already passed, and after the upcoming cluster, trading will pause on 10 more occasions through the rest of the year.

Post Good Friday, the next closure falls on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti. This will be followed by holidays on May 1 (Maharashtra Day) and May 28 (Bakri Id).

In the latter half of the year, markets will remain shut for Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Dussehra (October 20), Diwali Balipratipada (November 10), and Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24) will follow, before the final holiday on Christmas (December 25).

Markets Recover Losses

Following days of opening and closing in the red, Indian equity benchmarks witnessed two strong days of growth after reports of a possible negotiation between the US and Iran. At the close on Wednesday, the Nifty50 was trading 394 points higher, and the Sensex was trading 1,205 points higher.

Adding to the market optimism, Iran has indicated that non-hostile vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a shift from its earlier aggressive posturing that had raised fears of supply disruptions.

While the sentiment has turned positive, volatility could remain elevated.

International Markets

Overnight, global equity markets rose while oil prices fell. The drop in oil prices came after reports claiming that the US sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran, delivered via Pakistan. Brent crude futures settled down 2.17 per cent at $102.22 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 2.20 per cent to settle at $90.32 a barrel.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.66 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.54 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.77 per cent.