Stock Market Live Updates: After a green-run on Tuesday, markets opened positive on Wednesday as well. This comes amid positive investors' sentiment as US President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iranian energy sites for 5 days. Reports claiming ongoing US-Iran negotiations also lifted spirits.
At 9:18 am, the Nifty50 was trading 251.25 points or 1.10 per cent higher at 23,163.65, and the Sensex was trading 0.99 per cent or 730.64 points higher at 74,778.51.
However, the rupee opened 6 paise weaker at 93.94 against US dollar on Wednesday. It settled at 93.87 a dollar on Tuesday.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Share Market News: Check Top NSE Nifty50 Gainers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors gain Rs 7.25 trillion as markets surge on hopes of end to West Asia war
The market-cap of all BSE-listed companies rose Rs 7.25 trillion to Rs 429.49 trillion from Rs 422.24 trillion at the close of Tuesday's session.
Share Market News: Check BSE Sensex Top Gainers/Losers
Stock Markets LIVE: Brent crude oil futures fall by 4.79% to $95 per barrel
US President Donald Trump on Monday surprised everyone by directing the Defense Department to suspend all military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, in view of ongoing meetings and discussions with Iran.
The decline in crude prices is expected to continue, as it raises the possibility of safe passage for over 700 ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. To tackle this challenge arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Indian government has activated alternative arrangements for oil imports.
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty opens above 23,000
The NSE Nifty50 index opened above 23,050 and extended gains to trade around 23,146 levels, up 252 points or 1 per cent in early deals.
Stock Market Live: Check Expert View By InvestorAi
InvestorAi Strategic View - 25 March 2026
The Thesis
Our AI has rotated. After four consecutive days anchored in downstream oil, today's signals have pivoted decisively toward domestic power infrastructure and energy security - COAL INDIA, POWER GRID, and PTC INDUSTRIES lead the book. With Brent pulling back to ~$97 from its $112 peak on Trump's five-day pause, the immediate crude panic is fading. But the models aren't chasing the relief rally. Instead, they're positioning for the second-order trade: India's structural energy vulnerability exposed by the crisis. Nifty bounced 400 points yesterday to 22,912, VIX has eased to ~25, and Thursday's F&O expiry will force aggressive unwinding. The signal is clear - pivot from trading the crisis to owning the domestic rebuild.
Where We're Concentrated
Power and energy infrastructure dominate - COAL INDIA, POWER GRID, and PTC INDUSTRIES form a cluster around India's domestic energy backbone. This is a structural play: the Hormuz crisis has exposed India's import dependence, and coal-fired and grid infrastructure names are being re-rated as energy security assets. A secondary cluster in domestic consumption and real estate (LODHA, BBTC) suggests the models also see the relief rally broadening into rate-sensitive names if crude stays below $100. MAX FINANCIAL persists for a second day - the only repeat signal this week - reinforcing the insurance-as-defensive-income thesis. The trade breaks if crude reverses above $110 on a collapse of Trump's pause, which would snap the market back into crisis mode and render the pivot premature.
Conviction Picks
COAL INDIA Highest Conviction
India's energy security stock. The Hormuz crisis has reframed domestic coal as a strategic asset, not a sunset sector - and Coal India's pricing power strengthens every day crude stays elevated.
POWER GRID
Grid infrastructure is the bottleneck as India accelerates domestic power capacity. With renewable and thermal additions both ramping, Power Grid's transmission monopoly makes it an essential holdings regardless of which energy source wins.
PTC INDUSTRIES
A high-precision manufacturing play on India's defence and aerospace capex cycle. The crisis has accelerated government procurement timelines, and PTC's superalloy capabilities position it at the centre of the self-reliance push.
MAX FINANCIAL Persistent Signal
Second consecutive day. Life insurance premiums are sticky through market dislocations, and Max Life's embedded value grows quietly while the rest of the financial sector takes a beating around BankNifty's 51,500 breakdown.
LODHA (Macrotech)
The contrarian real estate pick. If crude stays below $100 and RBI gets room to ease, rate-sensitive sectors recover first. Lodha's pre-sales momentum and Mumbai-focused portfolio make it the highest-beta play on that scenario.
One Thing to Watch
Thursday's F&O monthly expiry. With VIX at 25 and ₹90,000 Cr of FII outflows this month, the unwinding will be violent in both directions. Max pain levels and open interest shifts around 22,500-23,000 will determine whether this relief rally has legs or fades into expiry. Watch crude simultaneously - Iran denied talks yesterday and oil is creeping back up. If Brent reclaims $105 before expiry, the bounce is over.
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Can You Still Trust Gold Or Are Trump's Mood Swings Turning It Into A Trap?
Gold prices snapped higher above $4,550 an ounce, rising 4 per cent in a single session as hopes of US-Iran peace talks triggered a rush back into the metal after days of relentless selling. Read full report here
Stock Market Today: Check Sectoral View
Positive:
- Metals (price rally)
- Oil downstream (oil price ↓)
- Auto, Infra, Ports (export boost)
- Paints, Aviation, Tyres
- Gold finance
Share Market News: Check Market Outlook
- Strong gap-up opening expected
- Short covering possible (F&O expiry)
- Sentiment improving after recent 10% correction