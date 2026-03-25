Sitharaman to Push 53 Amendments to Finance Bill: How It Will Impact You

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move 53 amendments to the Finance Bill 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Of these, 32 are substantive changes, while the rest are procedural, sources told NDTV Profit.

The amendments, aimed at easing the income tax framework, come just days before the rollout of the new income tax framework from April 1.

Finance Bill 2026: Key Proposals In Amendments

Wider powers to reopen tax cases:

Tax authorities may get the ability to reopen old assessments beyond current time limits

This will apply where courts or appellate tribunals issue relevant findings

Effectively, even closed cases could come back under scrutiny if linked to judicial orders

Plugging reassessment loopholes:

The government is tightening rules around reassessment timelines

Aim: prevent misuse and reduce ambiguity in reopening cases

Defined timelines for tax notices:

A minimum 30-day response window for taxpayers

Maximum time limit of up to three months

This introduces predictability in tax proceedings

Protection for tax officials:

Decisions taken by tax officials will be shielded from being challenged on technical grounds

This strengthens the department's position in litigation

Boost to SEZ and IFSC incentives:

Tax deductions for certain Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units extended to 20 years

Includes units in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) under Section 80LA

Relief on capital gains (Andhra Pradesh scheme)

Proposed tax relief for beneficiaries under the land pooling scheme in Andhra Pradesh

Finance Bill 2026: How Will This Impact Taxpayers?

For individuals:

More clarity on notices: Defined response timelines reduce uncertainty

Higher scrutiny risk: Older tax cases could be reopened under specific conditions

Potential legal complexity: Expanded powers may lead to more disputes

For businesses:

Certainty in SEZ benefits: Longer tax deduction window aids planning

Stronger tax enforcement: Reduced scope to challenge procedural lapses

Litigation tilt: Government's position gets stronger in disputes

What Is A Finance Bill?

The Finance Bill is the government's legal tool to give effect to tax proposals announced in the Union Budget.

In simple terms:

The Budget announces changes (like tax rates or rules)

The Finance Bill turns those announcements into law

Once passed by Parliament, these changes become enforceable

This year's bill is particularly significant as it aligns with the transition to the Income-tax Act, 2025, which replaces the decades-old Income-tax Act, 1961.