"BTC surged above $75K, supported by a major short squeeze that liquidated roughly $3.4 billion in leveraged positions. Sentiment was further boosted by reports that the U.S. government discussed purchasing "sizable" amounts of BTC, adding another bullish catalyst. BTC has also reclaimed its 200-week moving average, strengthening the technical setup. However, the sustainability of the rally will depend on continued spot and ETF inflows, healthy trading volumes, balanced derivatives positioning, and consistent buying during pullbacks rather than short-covering alone."