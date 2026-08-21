Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open flat on Friday. Oil rises to $92 per barrel amid rising US-Iran tensions.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Property As Alimony: Tax Rules Every Divorcing Couple Should Know
A property transferred as part of a divorce settlement may not be taxed the same as a property given purely out of love and affection. Read full report here
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
"BTC surged above $75K, supported by a major short squeeze that liquidated roughly $3.4 billion in leveraged positions. Sentiment was further boosted by reports that the U.S. government discussed purchasing "sizable" amounts of BTC, adding another bullish catalyst. BTC has also reclaimed its 200-week moving average, strengthening the technical setup. However, the sustainability of the rally will depend on continued spot and ETF inflows, healthy trading volumes, balanced derivatives positioning, and consistent buying during pullbacks rather than short-covering alone."
Buying Health, Life Or Term Insurance? 5 Checks You Should Never Skip
Insurance penetration stood at around 3.7 per cent of GDP in FY2024-25, while insurance density was about $97. Read full report here