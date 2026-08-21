PM Meets Japanese Defence Minister, Stresses On Boosting India-Japan Ties

Defence Minister of Japan Shinjiro Koizumi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who outlined his vision for further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, PM Modi recalled his detailed discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during her visit to India for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in July 2026 and appreciated the steady momentum in defence collaboration between the two countries.

"Japan's Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi, who is on an official visit to India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today," a statement issued by the pPrime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi outlined his vision for further strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan and highlighted the importance of India-Japan defence and security cooperation in furthering peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the statement said.

Later, in a post on X, the prime minister said he was pleased to receive Defence Minister of Japan Shinjiro Koizumi.

"Had an excellent conversation on deepening defence and security ties between India and Japan. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is an important anchor for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," Modi said.

The prime minister outlined opportunities for Japan to partner with Indian companies and start-ups in the defence sector, particularly for co-development and co-production under 'Make in India' initiative.

Defence Minister Koizumi briefed the prime minister about the progress in bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed the government of Japan's continued commitment towards deepening ties with India, the statement said

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