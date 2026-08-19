"Greater Logistics Efficiency": PM Modi On New Railway, Highway Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approvals of four railway projects and a four-lane highway in Bihar and said these initiatives will improve connectivity, commerce and tourism.

PM Modi said a major boost has been given to railway infrastructure and connectivity across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"The Cabinet has approved four multi-tracking projects, adding important capacity to the Indian Railways network and benefiting lakhs of people. These projects will have many benefits like strengthening passenger and freight movement. Reducing congestion. Greater logistics efficiency. Better connectivity, commerce and tourism," he said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister also said that connectivity's rapid expansion is absolutely essential in the efforts for all-round development of Bihar.

"In this direction, today our government has approved the construction of a 4-lane section on the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa section of NH-22. This project, which will prove to be a lifeline for the entire state, is set to usher in a new chapter of progress. It will not only save time in travel but also boost economic activities and tourism," he said.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved four projects of the Railway Ministry with a total cost of approximately Rs 9,450 crore.

The projects include the construction of a fourth line between Kharagpur in West Bengal and Bhadrak (Ranital) in Odisha covering 173 km, and a fourth line between Bhadrak and Haridaspur in Odisha covering 75 km.

The Cabinet also approved upgradation of the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa section of NH-22 in Bihar to four-lane standard, at an estimated cost of Rs 3,590.73 crore.

The Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi-Sonbarsa stretch holds significant strategic and economic relevance, ensuring seamless linkage to the national freight grid.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)