Dollar At Rs 95: Is Weaker Rupee A Temporary Shock Or The New Normal?

The rupee touching the Rs 95 mark against the US dollar is not just another number flashing across the financial pages. For Indians with an overseas trip, a child studying abroad or a payment to make in dollars, it can translate into a much bigger bill.

Consider a family planning to buy $5,000 for an overseas trip. At Rs 95 to the dollar, that works out to Rs 4.75 lakh. When the dollar was at Rs 83, the same amount would have cost about Rs 4.15 lakh. That's a difference of nearly Rs 60,000.

For families already dealing with rising travel, accommodation and education costs, that is not a small change. And the bigger question is whether this is a temporary shock or a sign that Indians need to get used to a weaker rupee.

Rupee Pressure Is Real

According to Pavan Kumar Kavad, Managing Director of Prithvi Exchange, the impact is already being felt by people who need foreign currency. He points out that the fall in the rupee directly affects travellers, students and anyone making overseas payments.

"The effect becomes even more pronounced for students, who often have recurring expenses in foreign currency. Tuition fees, rent and living costs do not get cheaper just because the rupee has weakened," Kavad told NDTV.

In fact, every small move in the exchange rate can alter a student's annual budget. There is also a change in how customers are buying foreign currency. Kavad says people are becoming much more conscious of the timing of their purchases. They are comparing exchange rates more closely and, increasingly, splitting their forex purchases into smaller batches.

Will Rupee Recover?

This is where the outlook gets complicated. Kavad does not see the current weakness as something consumers should simply wait out. He expects the rupee to remain under pressure in the near term, pointing to crude oil prices approaching $92 a barrel and strong underlying demand for dollars.

The Reserve Bank of India is also stepping in by selling dollars in the market to keep the rupee's depreciation orderly. But that does not necessarily mean the currency will quickly return to the Rs 83-85 levels that many consumers had become accustomed to. Kavad says the market is currently watching the Rs 95.80-96 range for possible further intervention.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer at Alankit Limited, takes a somewhat more measured view. He attributes the pressure on the rupee to factors including elevated crude oil prices and higher US bond yields.

But there is another detail worth watching. The rupee recently appreciated by 17 paise to Rs 95.56. Maheshwari sees that as a sign that the situation, while uncomfortable, remains relatively contained rather than pointing to a disorderly collapse.

A softer dollar and better global cues have also offered some relief. "A rupee at Rs 95 does not automatically mean Rs 100 is around the corner. Much will depend on what happens to oil prices, global interest rates and foreign-currency flows," Maheshwari told NDTV.

He points to India's external position as an important cushion. Foreign exchange reserves have crossed $700 billion, while foreign-currency inflows through measures such as the FCNR(B) scheme have been stronger than initially expected.

So, for now, Rs 95 should perhaps be treated less as a permanent new benchmark and more as a warning.