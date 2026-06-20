'Foreign Degree Is Rs 1 Crore Debt': Is Studying Abroad Still Worth The Price?

For decades, Indian families viewed a foreign degree as a golden ticket. It promised better jobs. Global exposure. Higher salaries. A passport to a different life.

Parents saved for years. Students took loans. Entire families rallied behind a single dream: study abroad, settle abroad.

But that dream is becoming dramatically more expensive. The culprit is not just rising tuition fees. It is the rupee.

As the Indian currency continues to weaken against major global currencies, the cost of overseas education is soaring. What was once a Rs 60-70 lakh master's degree is increasingly becoming a Rs 1 crore proposition. Undergraduate courses at many foreign universities are now touching Rs 2-3 crore when tuition, housing, insurance and living expenses are factored in.

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The result is forcing Indian families into an uncomfortable question: Is studying abroad still worth it?

The Rs 1 Crore Reality

The numbers are startling.

According to Sumesh Nair, Co-founder of Board Infinity, the rupee is trading at around 95 against the US dollar and 128 against the British pound in mid-2026, reflecting a sharp depreciation over the past year.

That currency movement alone has dramatically altered the economics of overseas education.

"A two-year master's programme in the United States, previously estimated at Rs 60-70 lakh, now often exceeds Rs 1 crore at many institutions when tuition and living expenses are calculated at current exchange rates," Nair said.

The situation is even more expensive for undergraduate students.

Four-year degrees at private American universities can cost between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore. Three-year bachelor's programmes in the UK and Australia are increasingly crossing the Rs 1 crore mark.

The most painful part, Nair noted, is that these increases are often driven not by better academic offerings but by currency depreciation itself.

Every decline in the rupee's value means families in India must send more money overseas to pay the same bill. For many households, that translates into an additional Rs 5-8 lakh every year.

When Loans Become A Leap Of Faith

For students, the rising cost is often invisible at first.

The admission letter arrives. The campus photographs look stunning. Consultants present success stories. Universities market international education as a transformative experience. The financial reality emerges later.

Prakash Rai knows that journey intimately.

After spending eight years building a career in India, Rai moved to Galway, Ireland, to pursue higher studies. What he discovered was very different from the image many prospective students are sold.

"Universities partner with study abroad agencies to paint a rosy picture of life abroad while hiding all the hardships that come along with packing their whole life into a couple of bags and flying abroad," he said.

According to Rai, the toughest phase often begins after graduation. "The real struggle begins during the job hunt as most employers refrain from sponsoring international candidates, leaving the majority of students to take up odd jobs to take care of their expenses."

That reality becomes particularly dangerous when students have borrowed heavily. Many underestimate what Rai calls the "risk-reward ratio", taking large education loans in the hope that a foreign salary will quickly offset the cost.

For some, it does. For many others, it does not.

The Pressure Nobody Talks About

The financial burden is only part of the story. The emotional burden can be just as heavy.

Khushi Juneja, a sophomore at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, says studying abroad is both exciting and demanding.

Academically, students are pushed to think independently and take ownership of their learning. Outside the classroom, they must learn to manage money, build support systems and navigate unfamiliar environments.

For middle-class Indian students, that adjustment comes with additional pressure. "The opportunity to study abroad is a huge privilege, but it also comes with pressure," Juneja said.

"Every decision feels financially significant. You are constantly aware that your family has invested a lot in you, not just money but also trust and emotional support."

That awareness follows students throughout their academic journey. Many feel a constant need to justify the investment.

Several Indian students get swayed by studying abroad due to the status upgrade that comes with it.

Photo Credit: Prakash Rai

The Fear Behind The Foreign Degree

There is another anxiety that hangs over many international students -- jobs.

For years, the assumption was simple. Study abroad, secure employment, recover the cost. That equation is becoming less predictable. "Placement and career opportunities are definitely a major source of anxiety, especially for international students," Juneja said.

Visa restrictions, sponsorship requirements, market conditions and intense competition have made career planning far more uncertain than previous generations experienced.

"The fear is real," she said. "Most students abroad feel it even if they do not always say it openly."

Nair believes the return-on-investment equation is changing rapidly. "The previous assumption that international salaries would offset the cost of a foreign degree within a few years is increasingly untenable for graduates of many mid-tier institutions," he said.

Employers today are placing greater emphasis on skills and institutional quality rather than simply rewarding candidates for possessing a foreign degree.

As a result, some graduates from lesser-known overseas universities find themselves competing for the same entry-level roles as graduates from strong Indian institutions despite spending many times more on their education.

The Visa Wall

The challenge does not end with graduation. Several traditional study destinations have tightened immigration pathways.

The UK has raised salary thresholds for skilled-worker visas. Canada has imposed stricter requirements for international students and post-study pathways. Australia has introduced measures aimed at controlling international student growth.

The US remains attractive but increasingly uncertain.

As Nair points out, H-1B workers who lose their jobs have only 60 days to secure another sponsoring employer before facing possible departure from the country.

That uncertainty is extending the payback period for education loans and making overseas education a riskier financial decision than it was a decade ago.

The Status Symbol Question

Yet despite all these challenges, demand for foreign education remains strong. Why?

Part of the answer lies beyond economics.

"The reason why Indian students get swayed by studying abroad is because of the status upgrade that comes with it," Rai said. Students who secure overseas admissions are often celebrated within their social circles. The achievement carries prestige.

According to Rai, that social validation can sometimes cloud objective decision-making. Families focus on the dream while underestimating the risks.

The problem becomes more pronounced when graduates struggle to find jobs and feel unable to return home because of the fear of being viewed as unsuccessful.

That pressure often pushes them into accepting jobs unrelated to their field of study simply to stay abroad.

Not Every Foreign Degree Is Equal

Experts say there is an important distinction often missing from the debate. Elite universities remain a different proposition.

Degrees from institutions such as Harvard, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge or Imperial College London continue to offer access to networks, employers and opportunities that justify premium costs for many students. Demand for such institutions remains resilient.

The real question concerns the vast middle layer of overseas universities. Families are increasingly paying near-elite prices for degrees that may not deliver elite outcomes.

That is where the economics become difficult. "The discourse on higher education is no more between studying abroad and studying in India," said Varun Kumar, Professor and Dean at Lovely Professional University.

"Increasingly, it is about value, outcomes and long-term career growth." Students, he argues, need to evaluate employability, skills development and future career prospects rather than relying solely on institutional prestige.

A student dorm may cost 500 Euros (Rs 50,000) or above in Europe.

Photo Credit: Prakash Rai

India's Counter-Offer

At the same time, India's own higher education ecosystem is evolving. The comparison today is not simply between India and the West.

It is between a Rs 1 crore foreign degree and a significantly cheaper domestic alternative.

Nair points to institutions such as the IITs and IIMs, where educational costs remain a fraction of overseas programmes while placement outcomes often remain exceptionally strong.

The economics are difficult to ignore.

A degree from a top Indian institution can often pay for itself far faster than a comparable overseas qualification. New opportunities are also emerging through foreign universities establishing campuses and partnerships within India under the National Education Policy framework.

These programmes offer international curricula and foreign credentials without the relocation costs, visa uncertainty and currency risks associated with studying abroad. For many families, that option is becoming increasingly attractive.

The Great Recalculation

The shift is already visible in the numbers.

According to data cited by Nair from figures presented by the Education Ministry in Parliament, the number of Indian students going abroad for higher education declined from 9.08 lakh in 2023 to 6.26 lakh in 2025.

That is a drop of nearly one-third in just two years. The trend reflects something larger than currency fluctuations.

Indian families are recalculating. They are comparing costs with outcomes. Prestige with practicality. Dreams with debt.

Juneja believes students must approach the decision with open eyes. "Do not go abroad only because it sounds prestigious," she said. "Research the university, course structure, costs, job market, visa policies and long-term return on investment very carefully."

Her advice is echoed by Rai, who urges students to compare earning potential in India with expected salaries overseas after adjusting for purchasing power and living costs.

If the difference is not substantial, staying in India and investing in upskilling may be the smarter choice.

The Rs 1 Crore Question

For a generation raised on the promise that a foreign degree guarantees success, the conversation is changing.

The dream has not disappeared. But it has become more expensive. More uncertain. More complicated.

A weaker rupee, rising global tuition fees, tougher visa regimes and shifting job markets have turned what was once an aspirational decision into a financial calculation.

For a small group of students heading to the world's most prestigious universities, the answer may still be straightforward.

For everyone else, the question has become harder than ever.