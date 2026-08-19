Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin traded near $64,350 on Wednesday morning, up roughly 0.3% over 24 hours, after moving between approximately $64,005 and $64,926. Immediate support is around $64,000, followed by the more important $63,000 zone. Resistance lies at $64,900-$65,000, followed by $66,000. The short-term holder cost basis near $68,700 remains the larger recovery hurdle.

On-chain indicators continue to suggest caution. Bitcoin's spot liquidity remains weak and on-chain activity subdued, even as capital flows show signs of stabilising. Spot volume has recently fallen to its lowest level since 2019, while $63,000 represents the Median Realised Price. This suggests selling pressure may be easing, but stronger demand is still required for a sustained breakout.

Institutional flows have improved. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $865.3 million between August 3 and 7, before recording approximately $385.2 million in net outflows from August 10-14. Flows reversed sharply with $297.5 million of inflows on August 17 and another $45.7 million on August 18.

Large-cap altcoins were modestly positive. Ethereum traded near $1,911 ( 0.5%), BNB around $603 (-0.1%), XRP near $0.998 ( 0.2%), Solana at $76.70 ( 1.3%), and TRON around $0.3325 ( 0.5%).

Macro conditions remain decisive. A Reuters survey found that 94 of 104 economists expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% in September. Markets are also pricing in close to a 70% probability of a hold. Fed minutes due today will be closely watched, followed by July PCE inflation ahead of the September 15-16 meeting. Elevated oil prices and Middle East tensions remain an inflation risk.

Our advice: Bitcoin remains range-bound. A sustained move above $65,000-$66,000, accompanied by stronger spot activity and continued ETF inflows, would provide a more convincing signal that the recovery is broadening.