The Thesis

Even as Brent tests $89 on the US-Iran MOU expiry and Hormuz closure risk returns, India's domestic cycle refused to blink - Nifty 500 slipped just 0.13% and VIX held at 11.29 through the noise. Conviction today clusters around India's wealth infrastructure - premium real estate and financial services - alongside clean energy capex that a supply-shock environment only accelerates. With DII flows staying constructive and GIFT Nifty flat at 0.06%, Tuesday is a day to let domestic compounders work.

Where We're Concentrated

The dominant theme is domestic India building independent of global oil stress. Oberoi Realty and Motilal Oswal anchor the HNI wealth cycle - real estate premium and AMC/brokerage compounding - while Inox Wind rides the capex wave that Iran-driven energy security urgency accelerates. M&M and Chennai Petroleum provide cyclical depth through auto demand resilience and refining crack spreads. The thesis cracks if Brent extends past $92-95, INR slips past Rs 85/USD, and RBI is forced to choose between growth and inflation once more.

Conviction Picks

Highest Conviction

Oberoi Realty

Mumbai premium residential riding domestic HNI wealth; VIX at 11.29 flags contained fear even as crude approaches $89.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Domestic wealth management compounding through market chop; DII's staying constructive signals rising equity participation.

Inox Wind

Iran supply tensions sharpen India's push for domestic wind capex; PLI backing converts energy security urgency into order books.

Mahindra & Mahindra

SUV market leadership and rural demand momentum keep the auto cycle intact; Brent at $89 is priced in, not a cycle-breaker.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Crack spread expansion as Brent tests $89; domestic fuel demand remains robust and complex refining gives feedstock flexibility.

One Thing to Watch

Brent $90 break. If the US-Iran Hormuz standoff pushes crude past $92, INR slips beyond ₹85 and rate-cut expectations reset - domestic compounders stay intact but valuations compress on the margin.