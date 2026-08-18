Closing Auction Rule Hitting Trade? How To Navigate Sensex, Nifty Divergence

Stock Market News: India's stock market has changed the way it arrives at the closing price. And the shift is proving to be bigger than a mere change in market mechanics.

Since August 3, continuous trading in F&O-eligible stocks has stopped at 3:15 pm. The final price is now determined through a closing auction that runs until a random point between 3:28 pm and 3:30 pm.

This has moved price discovery away from the final half-hour of regular trading and into a 10-minute auction window. And traders are already feeling the impact.

The 3:15 PM Change

The Nifty and Sensex effectively freeze at 3:15 pm because their constituent stocks stop continuous trading. Orders can be entered until 3:25 pm. After that, only limit orders are allowed. The system then determines a random closing time between 3:28 pm and 3:30 pm.

The closing price is matched and published by 3:35 pm. But equity derivatives continue trading until 3:40 pm. This creates a peculiar 25-minute window in which options continue to trade even though the underlying stocks no longer have a live market price.

The pending auction price can still land anywhere within a 3 per cent band. According to Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, this is at the heart of several changes traders are now seeing.

Why Options Traders Are Feeling The Heat

The first impact is visible in the options market. "On rangebound days, option premiums used to steadily lose value as the market moved towards the close. Time decay, or theta, worked almost like clockwork," says Garg.

But that has changed, according to him. "The final stretch of the trading day now contains an unresolved price event. Traders do not know exactly where the closing auction will settle."

This uncertainty has a price. Instead of allowing option premiums to simply bleed lower, the market is now holding on to some of that value as an event premium. In simple terms, the time decay has not disappeared. But the easy end-of-day theta trade is no longer as easy as it was before August 3.

Volatility Hasn't Vanished. It Has Moved

The second impact is showing up the following morning. A closing price determined in a short auction window may not always represent the broader market's consensus.

The first day of the new system offered a clear example. The Nifty closed 1.6 per cent higher at 24,774.30. But by 8:13 am the next morning, GIFT Nifty was quoting at 24,653.5.

This pointed to an opening roughly 120 points below the official close. In other words, part of the auction-driven move had unwound overnight. "The volatility had not disappeared. It had simply shifted from the closing minutes to the overnight period and the next morning's open," added Garg.

One Stock, Two Closing Prices

There is another complication. The NSE and BSE conduct separate closing auctions. This means the same stock can end the day with two different closing prices.

Bajaj Auto provided a striking example on August 13, when its closing prices on the two exchanges differed by Rs 69. This raises a simple question: which closing price should investors trust? The answer largely depends on liquidity and depth on each exchange.

The data also shows that the two benchmarks are not behaving identically. The Nifty's move between 3:15 PM and its final closing price fell from 0.82 per cent on the first day to just 0.05 per cent on Friday.

The Sensex recorded a 0.10 per cent move. Expiry days, however, have shown a different pattern. The Sensex's move increased from 0.21 per cent on August 6 to 0.28 per cent on August 13.

Why Sebi Made The Change

The old system had its own problems. A closing price calculated using trades over 30 minutes could be influenced by large orders placed towards the end of the session. Index funds could also end up chasing a closing number that no single order could actually execute at.

The auction model addresses that problem. "It gives passive investors a single price at which they can genuinely transact. This is also why closing auctions are already common in several major markets," said Garg.

His assessment is that the reform has effectively shifted the cost from one group of market participants to another. The trade-off may be reasonable. But it needs to be understood clearly.

The exchanges have also started providing more information during the auction. They now disseminate an indicative equilibrium price, order imbalance data and an indicative index.

Sebi has also pushed brokers to display this information. Meanwhile, mutual fund participation in the auction has risen from around 5-7 per cent to nearly 20-25 per cent.

This should improve liquidity and price discovery. But there is still an important distinction. An indicative price is not the same as a final tradable price. Market orders stop at 3:25 pm. The auction itself ends at a random time between 3:28 pm and 3:30 pm.

"So, the last indicative price a trader sees may not be the price at which the stock ultimately closes. Watching a price form is not the same as knowing where it will finally settle," said Garg.

September 7 Could Bring Another Big Shift

The next major date to watch is September 7. From that day, the pre-open session will also move to an auction-based design.

That means both ends of the trading day will effectively be governed by auctions. The idea is straightforward: create a more orderly price discovery mechanism at both the open and the close.

But it also raises a new question. Will the auction system finally give the market cleaner opening and closing prices? Or will it simply move some of the uncertainty into another thin trading window?

For traders, that may be the more important question. The closing auction has already shown that changing the way a price is fixed can change much more than the final number on the screen.