Same Stock, Different Results: These Mistakes Change Return On Investment

Share Market News: Two people can buy the same stock at the same price and still end up with completely different results.

One may make money. The other may book a loss. And sometimes, both can make money but with very different returns.

The reason is simple. Buying the stock is only the beginning. What happens after that matters just as much. The holding period, exit decision, position size, trading frequency, transaction costs and the reason for buying the stock can all change the final outcome.

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"Two investors can own the same asset and still have very different outcomes because their objectives, time horizons and risk frameworks are different," Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder & MD, Shoonya, told NDTV.

This difference has become even more important as more Indians participate in the stock market.

SEBI's latest FY25-26 study found that 87.7 per cent of individual traders in equity derivatives incurred net losses. Their aggregate net losses stood at around Rs 91,685 crore. The active individual trader base also fell by around 20 per cent to 78.6 lakh.

Options accounted for nearly 92 per cent of individual traders' aggregate losses.

Same Stock, Different Game

Consider two people who buy a stock at Rs 1,000. The stock falls to Rs 900.

For a trader, that 10 per cent fall could be enough to trigger a stop-loss. The position is closed and the loss is booked.

For a long-term investor, the same fall may not automatically change the decision. If the company continues to deliver on earnings, cash flows and its growth plans, the investor may choose to stay invested.

"The key difference is often what happens after the purchase. A trader may be focused on the next price movement, while an investor may be focused on whether the underlying business continues to justify the investment," Virk said.

Neither approach is the same because the objective is different.

Trading And Investing Need Different Mindsets

A trader is generally looking at price movements, momentum, technical signals and short-term events.

The question may be: Where can the stock move next?

An investor usually has a different question: Does this business make sense to own over my intended holding period?

That means looking at earnings, cash flows, competitive position, valuation and the company's ability to grow.

Problems arise when these two approaches get mixed. An investor may buy a stock with a five-year view but panic and sell after a few weeks of volatility. On the other hand, someone may enter a stock for a short-term trade and then keep holding it after the trade goes wrong, simply because they do not want to book a loss.

Frequent Trading Can Change The Outcome

Every additional transaction is another decision. And every decision carries the possibility of an error. Frequent buying and selling also adds costs.

SEBI's FY26 study found that individual traders incurred around Rs 24,859 crore in transaction costs. These costs pushed about 4.4 lakh traders who were profitable before costs into net losses.

News can create another problem. A stock can move sharply after a headline even when the underlying business has not changed significantly. Reacting to every market development can therefore turn a long-term investment into a series of short-term decisions.

"Frequent trading can make investors focus more on market noise than on the original reason for owning a stock. The important question is whether new information has actually changed the investment thesis," Virk said.

Why Patience Is The Key

Long-term investing gives a business time to grow. Higher revenue, improving profitability, stronger cash flows and reinvestment can take years to reflect in a company's value. This is also where compounding becomes important.

The growing popularity of systematic investing shows the shift towards longer-term participation.

According to AMFI data, monthly SIP contributions reached Rs 32,297 crore in August 2026. The number of contributing SIP accounts crossed 10 crore, while equity, hybrid and solution-oriented mutual fund folios stood at around 21.62 crore.

Before buying a stock, investors can ask three basic questions:

What is my objective?

How long am I planning to stay invested?

What would make me exit?

If the decision is primarily based on short-term price movements and market signals, it is closer to trading. If it is based on the company's fundamentals, valuation and a long-term financial goal, it is closer to investing.