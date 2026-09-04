'Instagram Trap': Are Young Investors Choosing Investments For The Likes?

A good investment used to be something you could explain with numbers.

Today, it may have to pass another test first. Does it look good on Instagram?

For India's young investors, social media has become a powerful gateway into the stock market. A flashy company. A fashionable sector. A founder with a great story. A stock being discussed across reels and posts.

All of it can make an investment look irresistible. But here's the catch: an investment that looks good online may not necessarily be a good investment.

When Screenshot Becomes Research

Young investors are consuming financial information differently. They can watch a 30-second video explaining a stock, see someone flaunting returns from it and immediately start wondering if they are missing out.

Piyush Jhunjhunwala, CEO and Founder of Stockify, said social media has changed how youngsters view investments. According to him, the visual and interactive nature of these platforms can make investing appear much easier than it really is.

Videos of successful trades, pictures of luxurious lifestyles and claims about the "next hot investment" can create the impression that making money is quick and easy.

The result? FOMO (fear of missing out)

Young investors may start choosing investments because they are popular online rather than because they understand the business, valuation or risks involved. And social media can make this even more powerful because investors see other people seemingly making money while they are sitting on the sidelines.

Popular Does Not Mean Safe

A stock may be trending. An investment may be going viral. An influencer may showcase impressive returns. None of that tells an investor what could go wrong.

Jhunjhunwala pointed out that investors need to look beyond potential gains and examine risks such as volatility, low liquidity and high valuations. Past returns are no guarantee either. Neither is an influencer's personal investment story. Someone else's winning trade is not your investment thesis.

There is another side to the story. Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk, believes something genuinely positive is happening among young investors -- even if it is easy to miss because it often arrives "dressed as a meme".

He said the way young India judges investments has changed. A business with a charismatic founder, a sector with an exciting narrative or a stock that fits neatly into a reel can get attention that a quiet, unfashionable company may struggle to attract.

In other words, the screenshot has become a form of due diligence. And Gupte believes that deserves scrutiny. But he does not think young investors should simply be dismissed as careless.

Social media, he said, did not invent the desire to own fashionable investments. Earlier generations chased fashionable trades too. The difference is that today's investors are doing it publicly.

Young investors are entering the market with unprecedented access to information. They can question analysts, compare opinions and challenge recommendations within seconds. They are also less likely to accept something simply because it comes from an authority figure.

Gupte believes this scepticism could ultimately make them better investors. "Narrative may get them through the door. But scepticism could keep them from making the wrong bet. And that is important because stories are not necessarily bad for investors."