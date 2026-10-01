Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open flat on Thursday.
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Stock Market News: Expert View By InvestorAi
The Thesis
FIIs sold a fresh Rs 10,148 crore on top of Tuesday's Rs 9,980 crore outflow - the heaviest two-session exit in six months - yet DIIs absorbed it with Rs 11,271 crore of buying, keeping Nifty 500 down just 0.13% even as Wall Street reversed lower overnight and crude held near $103. That divergence favors names insulated from the FII-heavy banking trade.
Where We're Concentrated
The conviction set clusters around dollar-revenue healthcare and media services (Indegene, Jubilant Pharmova, Prime Focus) that earn in dollars even as FIIs exit rupee-sensitive banks, alongside domestic refining and specialty materials (Chennai Petroleum, HEG Advanced Materials) tied to crude holding its current range rather than spiking. What breaks it: a Brent spike past $103 squeezing refining margins, or DII buying pausing just as FIIs keep selling.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Prime Focus
Export-earning media services sit outside the FII selling concentrated in banks, as DIIs absorb a six-month-high outflow.
Jubilant Pharmova
Dollar-billed pharma and CDMO earnings stay resilient even as FIIs exit rupee-sensitive banks for a second straight session.
Indegene
Life-sciences digital services offer a dollar-revenue hedge while DIIs soak up a fresh six-month-high round of FII selling.
Chennai Petroleum
A domestic refiner whose margins hinge on Brent holding near $103 rather than extending its latest spike higher.
HEG Advanced Materials
Export-tied graphite electrodes diversify away from the banking trade now absorbing the brunt of FII outflows.
One Thing to Watch
DII buying absorbs Rs 10,000-cr FII selling A second straight session of outflows this size is the heaviest in six months; if domestic buying fails to match it next session, the floor under the broader market gives way.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"China's manufacturing PMI returned to expansion, US inflation eased, and private employment remained firm, supporting economic confidence and crypto participation. However, the US 10-year Treasury yield above 5.3% keeps funding expensive and may restrict institutional flows into Bitcoin and altcoins. Slower inflation reduced expectations of an October Fed hike, improving the liquidity outlook, while Australia's higher inflation increased prospects of further tightening. Overall, improving growth and lower US rate pressure support crypto, but elevated yields keep participation selective globally today.
Bitcoin trades near $83,461 in a constructive daily consolidation, supported by bullish moving averages despite weaker momentum signals. Immediate support lies at $83,300-$83,400, while $84,200-$84,500 forms resistance. Holding support could retain buyer control; losing it may expose $82,000-$82,100. Futures traders should confirm moves through volume, open interest, and funding.
Ethereum trades near $2,689 within a constructive but cooling daily structure. Immediate support sits around $2,670-$2,680, while $2,695-$2,710 forms resistance around the psychological $2,700 level. Holding support could preserve buyer interest; sustained participation above resistance would strengthen the setup, whereas rejection may redirect attention toward $2,620-$2,630 as nearby secondary support.
WLD trades near $0.538 with a bullish daily structure and RSI around 63. Support sits at $0.525, followed by $0.495-$0.500. Holding support could sustain strength, while $0.540-$0.550 remains resistance; rejection may produce consolidation after the recent advance in coming sessions.
Global markets showed selective confidence. Asian equities were mostly positive, led by the Nikkei's 1.93% gain, while Hang Seng and Shanghai also advanced; Sensex and KOSPI slipped modestly. US sentiment was mixed as the Nasdaq gained 0.24%, but the Dow fell 0.86% and the VIX rose 1.87%. Gold remained nearly flat, while oil eased 0.24%, reducing some inflation pressure. The mixed performance suggests investors remain selective, although technology strength and lower oil prices can support continued crypto participation across markets.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $125.6 million in daily net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs lost 22,260 ETH, worth about $59.9 million at current prices. Despite the withdrawals, Bitcoin remained near $83,461, and Ether gained 0.17% to around $2,689, indicating that institutional flows did not directly determine price direction. Spot buying, short-covering, and derivatives positioning can absorb ETF selling. Similarly, when inflows strengthen, profit-taking, exchange supply, macro conditions, and technical resistance may delay immediate price gains across broader crypto markets."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst- Derivatives and Technical Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 fell 95.75 points (0.42%) to 22,620.45, its third straight loss, as an early rally to 22,809 faded when crude rebounded on dimming hopes of a US-Iran resolution. Pharma and metals led declines, though private banks and realty cushioned the fall. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% and the Dow lost 0.86% as a stronger GDP revision kept the 10-year Treasury yield near multi-year highs, overshadowing softer PCE inflation. The Nasdaq gained 0.24% on technology strength.
Asian cues are mixed with Nikkei trading higher by 1.8%, while Korea's Kospi trading flat. Brent's active December contract trades near $98, up about 14% in September, weighing on India's import bill, inflation and the rupee. Gold holds near $4,170 and copper near $6.57 a pound. GIFT Nifty near 22,600 implies a negative start for the Indian indices.
The bias is neutral; the undertone stays subdued while the Nifty trades below 22,800. Immediate support sits at 22,500, with a break exposing 22,400. A durable easing in crude or Treasury yields could help the index reclaim 22,800 and extend recovery toward 23,000.
Crypto Update: Expert Views
"Bitcoin briefly climbed to $85,600 after softer-than-expected August PCE data cut October rate-hike expectations by around 40%, but elevated Treasury yields capped the move and pulled BTC back toward $83,500. September delivered a rare break from its seasonal trend, with Bitcoin gaining 6.35% despite the dollar posting its strongest month since June. Meanwhile, whales accumulated over 41,000 BTC in 10 days, while speculative futures demand fell 90% in two weeks, suggesting healthier positioning but weaker momentum. Rising altcoin deposits on exchanges remain a warning sign. BTC needs to reclaim the $85,000 mark and defend $82,000 as support," said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.
"BTC traded back above $85K before cooling below $84K as softer-than-expected U.S. PCE inflation supported broader risk sentiment. Headline PCE held at 3.4% YoY in August, below the 3.7% consensus, while core PCE remained at 3.0%, also undershooting expectations. BTC's technical structure remains constructive, with price holding above its key 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages. Lower rate expectations could benefit crypto and equities, although elevated Treasury yields continue to weigh on risk appetite. BTC remains in consolidation despite posting its strongest weekly close since January," according to CoinSwitch Markets Desk.
Commodities Update By Akshat Siddhant
Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex
Gold slipped to around $4,150/oz, giving back its PCE-driven rebound and ending September nearly 6% lower. Softer core PCE at 0.2% versus 0.3% expected and lower October rate-hike odds near 38% were not enough to offset high oil prices and elevated Treasury yields. Silver underperformed, falling to around $60/oz and losing about 8% for the month. Oil held above $90/barrel, up roughly 5% in September, as crude flows normalized to 98% of pre-war levels, but tight refined-product supply remains a risk. The rupee weakened to Rs 96.11/$.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin has started October on a positive note, trading around the $85,000 mark as softer US inflation data improves sentiment across risk assets. The move above $84,000 is encouraging, and sustaining this level could allow Bitcoin to test the $86,000-$88,000 zone in the near term. On the downside, $83,000-$84,000 remains an important support area, and a break below this range could bring $81,000-$82,000 back into focus. For now, the market will continue to take cues from US monetary policy expectations, institutional flows and broader risk sentiment."
Stock Market News: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty closed at 22,620.45 down 0.42%, extending its losing streak to three sessions and ending near the day's low. U.S. markets ended mixed, with balancing softer inflation data against rising Treasury.
Asian markets are trading mixed to higher, with Japan's Nikkei gaining around 1%, while broader Asian sentiment remains cautious amid elevated oil prices and bond yields. Crude oil is likely to remain volatile, trading around the 8,734 settled higher amid stalled US-Iran talks. refor Indian equities.
Technically, the structure remains weak, with the index trading below key moving averages and RSI around 25, indicating oversold conditions but no confirmed reversal yet. The immediate support is placed at 22,550-22,500; a decisive break below this zone could drag Nifty towards 22,200, near the April low. On the upside, 22,800-22,900 will act as the immediate resistance zone, followed by 23,000. The index needs to sustain above 22,800 to indicate some improvement in short-term momentum. Overall, global cues remain mixed to cautious, with crude oil, bond yields and geopolitical developments likely to drive market direction.
Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading around $84,000 as the crypto market balances renewed institutional demand with a cautious macro backdrop. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw strong inflows through September. This helped support Bitcoin's recovery. However, spot demand has moderated in recent sessions. This has kept the upside measured.
Large-cap altcoins are also showing mixed momentum. Ethereum is trading near $2,700, while BNB is around $770. XRP is near $1.50 and Solana is around $118. Solana has also attracted institutional interest through US spot ETF flows.
Macro factors remain important. US August PCE inflation rose 3.4% year-on-year. Core PCE was at 3%. The softer inflation reading has reduced expectations of an October Fed rate hike. Markets are currently pricing around a 41.5% probability of a hike. However, US Treasury yields remain elevated. Oil prices also remain a potential inflation risk.
For investors, patience remains important in the current environment. Avoid chasing sharp short-term price moves. Bitcoin's ability to hold the 82,000-82,500 support zone will be important. Investors should also watch ETF flows, US jobs data and upcoming inflation readings for clearer signals on market direction.
Gold Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver are entering October after a sharp correction in September. The Indian futures market is showing some stabilisation. However, volatility remains elevated.
On October 1, MCX December gold futures were around Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams. The contract was marginally higher in early trade. MCX December silver futures were around Rs 2.24 lakh per kg. Silver was down about 0.8% on the day. The recent correction has been significant. On September 28, MCX October gold fell 1.83% to Rs 1,48,115 per 10 grams. December silver declined 2.6% to Rs 2,28,603 per kg.
Global prices have also come under pressure. Spot gold was at $4,152.86 an ounce on September 30. It fell 0.7% on the day. Gold declined 6.6% in September.
Higher US Treasury yields remain a key headwind for precious metals. Expectations around US monetary policy are also driving volatility. Elevated crude prices are adding to inflation concerns. The rupee is another important factor for Indian investors. It fell 0.7% in September and 1.2% in the July-September quarter. A weaker rupee can cushion domestic bullion prices when global prices decline.
For now, gold appears to be finding some stability after the correction. Silver remains more vulnerable because of its industrial-demand exposure. The next key triggers will be US inflation data, Treasury yields, the dollar, crude oil and the rupee.