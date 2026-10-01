Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"China's manufacturing PMI returned to expansion, US inflation eased, and private employment remained firm, supporting economic confidence and crypto participation. However, the US 10-year Treasury yield above 5.3% keeps funding expensive and may restrict institutional flows into Bitcoin and altcoins. Slower inflation reduced expectations of an October Fed hike, improving the liquidity outlook, while Australia's higher inflation increased prospects of further tightening. Overall, improving growth and lower US rate pressure support crypto, but elevated yields keep participation selective globally today.

Bitcoin trades near $83,461 in a constructive daily consolidation, supported by bullish moving averages despite weaker momentum signals. Immediate support lies at $83,300-$83,400, while $84,200-$84,500 forms resistance. Holding support could retain buyer control; losing it may expose $82,000-$82,100. Futures traders should confirm moves through volume, open interest, and funding.

Ethereum trades near $2,689 within a constructive but cooling daily structure. Immediate support sits around $2,670-$2,680, while $2,695-$2,710 forms resistance around the psychological $2,700 level. Holding support could preserve buyer interest; sustained participation above resistance would strengthen the setup, whereas rejection may redirect attention toward $2,620-$2,630 as nearby secondary support.

WLD trades near $0.538 with a bullish daily structure and RSI around 63. Support sits at $0.525, followed by $0.495-$0.500. Holding support could sustain strength, while $0.540-$0.550 remains resistance; rejection may produce consolidation after the recent advance in coming sessions.

Global markets showed selective confidence. Asian equities were mostly positive, led by the Nikkei's 1.93% gain, while Hang Seng and Shanghai also advanced; Sensex and KOSPI slipped modestly. US sentiment was mixed as the Nasdaq gained 0.24%, but the Dow fell 0.86% and the VIX rose 1.87%. Gold remained nearly flat, while oil eased 0.24%, reducing some inflation pressure. The mixed performance suggests investors remain selective, although technology strength and lower oil prices can support continued crypto participation across markets.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $125.6 million in daily net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs lost 22,260 ETH, worth about $59.9 million at current prices. Despite the withdrawals, Bitcoin remained near $83,461, and Ether gained 0.17% to around $2,689, indicating that institutional flows did not directly determine price direction. Spot buying, short-covering, and derivatives positioning can absorb ETF selling. Similarly, when inflows strengthen, profit-taking, exchange supply, macro conditions, and technical resistance may delay immediate price gains across broader crypto markets."