Buying An EV? Check Your Home's Power Load Before You Plug In

The biggest headache for an EV owner may not be finding a charging station. It could be finding out that the electrical system in their own building cannot handle the car.

For someone living in an independent house, installing a charger may appear fairly simple. But for apartment owners, the situation can be very different.

The charger is only one part of the equation. The real question is whether the apartment, wiring, transformer and the housing society can support the additional load.

And this is something EV buyers need to check before buying the car.

Your Home May Not Have Enough Sanctioned Load

Most homes have a sanctioned load of around 3-4 kW. An EV charger can add another 7.5 kW or more to that requirement, depending on the vehicle and charger.

"EV owners shouldn't be afraid of charging at home, but they do need to understand that an EV is a very different kind of load from anything else in the house," Anil Kumar, Founder and CEO, Charger On Wheels, told NDTV.

He said charging one car over eight to 10 hours needs a minimum additional 7.5 kW. Faster chargers can require as much as 22 kW. That means an EV can potentially push a household well beyond the load for which its electrical connection was originally designed.

So the first check is to look at your sanctioned load. If it is insufficient, the owner may need to apply for an upgrade with the local DISCOM. In an apartment, however, that may not be the end of the story.

The Transformer Problem Nobody Talks About

A housing society may have dozens or even hundreds of flats. If several residents start charging their EVs at night, the combined load can become significant.

"That's the fight playing out in a lot of RWA meetings right now," Kumar said, pointing out that residential buildings were not designed with widespread EV charging in mind.

The problem becomes bigger when multiple cars charge simultaneously.

A transformer that was designed around existing requirements such as lifts, pumps, air conditioners and household appliances may not have enough spare capacity for a sudden wave of EV chargers.

This is where the hidden cost of EV ownership can emerge. Residents may have to deal with additional wiring, load upgrades, separate meters, society approvals or even infrastructure upgrades.

What Should EV Owners Do Before Buying?

1. Check the sanctioned load

Do this before booking the car. Find out the apartment's existing sanctioned load and calculate how much additional capacity the charger will need.

2. Ask the society about transformer capacity

Don't assume that because one neighbour has installed a charger, everyone can do the same. Ask the RWA or facility manager whether the building has enough spare capacity for additional EV loads.

3. Find out how your parking slot will be connected

Check whether the parking space can have a dedicated meter or circuit. Also ask whether the connection will come from the apartment's existing supply or require a separate arrangement.

4. Get approvals sorted early

Speak to the RWA, facility management and the local DISCOM before buying the vehicle. Rules and procedures can differ across states and electricity distribution areas.

Hari Krishna, Founder & CEO, Green Drive Mobility, told NDTV that buyers should understand whether their parking space can be connected to a dedicated meter or circuit and whether the society's transformer and distribution system have enough capacity. "Installing a charger is easy, but making changes to the electrical network underneath may cost more and take more time," he said.

5. Don't treat the charger like another appliance

Once the electrical capacity is sorted, the installation itself also needs attention. Kumar recommends dedicated wiring, proper MCB and RCCB protection, a separate meter or segregated connection and a safe, ventilated location.

The charger should also be certified and installed by a qualified professional. This is not the place to cut corners. An EV charger can run for hours and draw substantial power. A temporary extension cable or an improvised connection is not a substitute for a properly designed circuit.

Smart Charging Could Become The New Norm

There is another way societies can avoid everyone pulling maximum power at the same time: smart charging. Instead of every EV charging at full capacity simultaneously, charging can be staggered or managed according to available power.

Krishna said regular load checks, appropriate cables, smart charging and clear society rules can help housing associations manage rising EV demand. That could become increasingly important as EV ownership grows.

Kumar added that mobile charging services can help apartment residents who cannot immediately upgrade their home electrical infrastructure or secure the necessary society approvals.