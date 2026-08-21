Apoorva Mukhija's First Post After Leaving India Reveals Her New York MBA Destination

Apoorva Mukhija recently appeared on the Untriggered by AminJaz podcast and revealed that she no longer lives in India. The influencer shared that she has shifted to New York to pursue an MBA, which also aligns with her long-held wish to live in the city.

In a recent Instagram Story, she posted a picture of herself standing inside the New York University campus. The influencer is excited about living in the city, pursuing an MBA, residing in a dorm, and returning to student life.

Apoorva Mukhija Enrols At New York University For MBA

The influencer was spotted posing inside the campus, wearing straight-fit jeans and a blue tank top with "NYC" written on it. The caption read, "I might live in New York, but I still like to dress up like a tourist."

The 25-year-old digital creator shared that she was wearing the top from a collection by Past Modern. In another Story, she shared that she had purchased another top from the same brand, which featured a New York skyline embroidered with beads.

Apoorva Mukhija is pursuing MBA from New York University. Photo: Apoorva Mukhija/ Instagram

Why Did Apoorva Mukhija Moved To New York

Speaking on the podcast, the influencer revealed, "I have travelled quite a lot, and when I landed in New York, I was like, 'I really want to live here.' There's something about this city. It's so fast-paced, everyone is so well-dressed, the food is great, and I love the architecture. I have seen New York in every single web series that I love, so I always wanted to live there. I applied to only one college in New York, and I got in."

She shared that moving to New York had always been her dream, but she felt nervous throughout the transition. She left her friends, career, and everything familiar behind in India to pursue an MBA, live in a dorm room, and become a student again.

Apoorva further noted that one of the reasons behind this move was to expand her social circle and meet new people. She shared that she wanted to start her own business, but she needed to learn about logistics and other aspects of running a company. To achieve that, she decided to pursue business studies.

The influencer assured her fans that she would continue sharing content from New York, but she did not promise to do so consistently.

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