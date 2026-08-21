Meet Misbah Arshad, The Psychology Student Crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026

The 75th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to take place on November 24, 2026, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It will feature contestants from across the globe, and local franchises are conducting national-level competitions to crown their representatives.

Recently, Misbah Arshad was crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026. Taking to Instagram, the Miss Universe Pakistan organisation shared, "The new Miss Universe Pakistan 2026 is Misbah Arshad. With grace, beauty, confidence, and purpose, Misbah now takes on the honor of representing Pakistan on the global stage," the statement read.

The organisation noted that she will officially represent Pakistan at Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico this November, as the pageant celebrates its Diamond Anniversary.

Who Is Misbah Arshad

Misbah Arshad is a psychology student who believes in empowering girls through education. In a video shared in July 2026, she visited a school in Lahore.

She wrote, "Visiting schools, meeting incredible girls who have taught me meaningful lessons, and learning from organisations about the vision they have for Pakistan has made me realise one thing: Girls' education is one of the most powerful investments we can make in our future."

She has participated in several pageants and represented Pakistan internationally, including at Miss International 2023 in Japan.

Apart from being a psychology student, she also models and creates content in the fashion and beauty space. From the pictures she has shared on Instagram, she appears to be a globetrotter who likes exploring new cultures, trying local cuisine, and spending time in nature.

Misbah Arshad Crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026

After winning the title, Misbah Arshad took to Instagram to share that her journey to the Miss Universe pageant had officially begun.

"One thing I have learned over the years is that failure doesn't define whether you are a winner or not. What does is keeping hope alive, continuing to put in effort, and becoming better with every step," she wrote.

She mentioned that the white gown she wore symbolised hope and served as a reminder to never stop believing in one's dreams. "The royal blue crystals represent education and knowledge that we gather through learning and improving," she further added.

Speaking about her journey, she wrote, "But sometimes, only after winning do you realise that the journey itself was the true prize. The rollercoaster of emotions you experience. The hard work you choose to put in consistently. The lessons you learn. The beautiful souls you meet along the way. All of this makes you feel deeply human."

For the finale, Misbah Arshad wore a gown featuring an embroidered fitted corset and a white flared skirt. After she was crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2026, Vietnamese designer Nguyen Tien Truyen wrote, "It is truly an honor to have designed your evening gown for this special moment. The design is inspired by traditional Pakistani motifs and cultural spirit, reimagined through the couture language of NGUYEN TIEN TRUYEN."

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