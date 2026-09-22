Zayed Khan Gets Compared To Harry Potter's Professor Snape For His Long Hair

Adnan Sami recently hosted an intimate musical evening at his house to celebrate his wife Roya's birthday. The gathering brought together several music and Bollywood personalities under one roof, including Rohit Roy, Zayed Khan, Shaan and Javed Ali. Among those who attended, Zayed's appearance particularly caught attention. The actor sported long hair, a look that quickly drew comparisons with Professor Severus Snape from the Harry Potter films.

A video, shared on Instagram, showed Adnan Sami, Javed Ali, Irfan Pathan and others enjoying a live performance of Maine Poocha Chaand Se, with Zayed Khan seen soaking in the musical evening. Dressed entirely in black, the actor completed his look with tinted sunglasses. However, his shoulder-length hairstyle, teamed with the high-neck black outfit, reminded fans of Professor Severus Snape from the Harry Potter franchise.

One user wrote, "He should be cast as Snape."

Another added, "I legit thought it was Professor Snape."

Someone else commented, "if that's his real hair, wow, just wow."

Professor Severus Snape, one of the most memorable characters in the Harry Potter series, was portrayed by Alan Rickman. As the Potions professor at Hogwarts, Snape is initially introduced as a stern and intimidating figure who appears to have little affection for Harry. As the story unfolds, however, his complex past and enduring love for Lily Potter, Harry's mother, shed new light on his actions.

More About Zayed Khan

Zayed Khan emerged as a recognisable name in Bollywood during the early 2000s. The actor made his acting debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne in 2003. However, it was his portrayal of Laxman Sharma, popularly known as Lucky, in Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na that brought him wider attention.

Zayed later appeared in films like Dus, Fight Club – Members Only, Yuvvraaj and Blue. His last theatrical outing was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene in 2015, after which the actor largely remained away from the Hindi film industry and has been absent from major acting projects for several years.

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