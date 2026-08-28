Hrithik Roshan’s Son Follows Family Legacy, Makes Music Debut As An Independent Artist

Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan Roshan has officially stepped into the world of music. Hrehaan, who is lovingly called Ray by his family, has made his debut as an independent artist with his first single, called This Heavenly Place.

Hrehaan has taken on multiple roles as a singer-songwriter as well as a guitarist. The song has been produced by Sudan, with Ankur Tiwari serving as A&R. The music video has been kept simple with a black-and-white acoustic setup, allowing Hrehaan's voice and music to grab attention.

The music video gained a lot of love and appreciation from the family. Hrehaan's father, Hrithik Roshan, shared a glimpse from the video and spoke about his faith in his son. “You were born with an innate wisdom, Ray: I trust it so much. It makes me fearless,” he wrote.

Hrehaan's mother, Sussanne Khan, also celebrated Hrehaan's first milestone and wrote, “So overwhelmed. Love you beyond anytime.”

Hrithik's girlfriend, Saba Azad, said, “So beautiful, Ray. So proud of you.”

Hrehaan's grandfather and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also took to the comments to encourage him. "Ray is so proud of you; keep soaring,” he wrote.

His youngest cousin, Pashmina Roshan, also joined in the celebrations. “Beautiful! "Congratulations, Ray,” she added.

Hrehaan's entry into the music industry carries forward a long-standing family connection with the art form. His great-grandfather Roshan was a celebrated music composer in Hindi cinema, while his grand-uncle Rajesh Roshan made a name for himself as a composer, scoring music for several popular films, including Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

When it comes to Hrehaan's father, Hrithik Roshan, the actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's spy action thriller War 2, which was released in August 2025. He also made a special appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha.