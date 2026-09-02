'Men Constantly Want To Watch Leaner Women': Bengali Actor Ritabhari Chakraborty Says She Lost Roles For Being 'Heavy'

Four surgeries, including the removal of a gallbladder.

Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty's body has been through a lot in the last couple of years. Moreover, the actor had to put on 15 extra kilos on top of the weight she had already gained for a role.

Once, Ritabhari was admired far and wide for her “bong-crush-bikini” figure.

After she put on weight, a certain section of the Internet trolled her. She even lost roles for being “heavy”. But nothing deterred her motivation. She lost weight when she wanted to.

“Men Constantly Want To Watch Leaner Women”

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Ritabhari Chakraborty revisits her journey from being underweight to having a fuller figure, from getting roles to losing them after putting on weight.

“People took offence when I put on weight. It's like I have stolen something from them. Yes, initially I put on weight for my surgeries. The kind of medication I was having at the time had some elements that led to weight gain. But I also had to gain 15 extra kilos for Shiboprosad Mukherjee–Nandita Roy's production, Fatafati (2023),” Ritabhari tells us.

In the film, Ritabhari Chakraborty plays a plus-size woman who constantly invites opinions about her body weight.

Interestingly, when Ritabhari started out in the industry, she was underweight. “Even my doctor said that he couldn't do back-to-back surgeries unless I put on weight.”

Ritabhari went on to do films after Fatafati. There were many directors who were willing to work with her at the time, but there's a flip side to it as well.

“I lost roles left and right for putting on weight. Men constantly want to see leaner women, I have seen. And sadly, their opinion happens to formulate the most important opinion out there,” Ritabhari admits.

“No-Carb Diet For 10 Days”

Ritabhari confessed that she went to extremes to maintain her “crush-worthy” figure. “I used to go on a no-carb diet for 10 days. Before a shoot, I avoided water so the picture would look better. After toiling 16 hours a day, I didn't miss my treadmill. But that was not the case when I was bedridden for months. I couldn't do anything,” says Ritabhari.

“Breathing Feels Heavier”

In 2024, Ritabhari bought her first dream house. She took a little break to decorate it. One day, when she was climbing the staircase, her breathing felt heavier. She felt she needed to do something.

“After that day, there was no looking back. I switched on my extra-active mode. I am constantly moving. Even on the days when I stay at home, I walk on my terrace, listen to music, and I keep moving. That really helps,” says the Pari actor.

Ritabhari also took an expert nutritionist's help to get back into her previous shape. Interestingly, she got the nutritionist's contact from fellow actor Subhashree Ganguly.

Filmography

Ritabhari Chakraborty became a household name with her TV show Ogo Bodhu Sundori (2009-2010). She then switched to films to expand her horizons. In recent times, she has worked in hit Bengali films like Bohurupi, Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti and Fatafati.

Ritabhari ventured into writing with the short film Naked, starring Kalki Koechlin, which she also produced.

She also played a pivotal character in Anushka Sharma's supernatural film Pari (2017).

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