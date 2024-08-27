Bengali Actor Ritabhari Chakraborty On Hema Committee Report: "Similar To Experiences I Had"

Days after the release of the Justice K Hema Committee report, Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty has shared an extensive Facebook post, requesting to initiate a similar investigation into the Bengali film industry, also known as Tollywood. The Kerala government released the Justice K Hema Committee report, which revealed several instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema, highlighting incidents of casting couch and sexual abuse in the field. Ms Chakraborty, citing the case of the Hema Committee report, wrote in her Facebook entry, "The Hema Commission report exposing the sexual assaults in the Malayalam film industry has left me thinking why is Bengali film industry not taking similar steps? So many reports that came up are similar to experiences I had or some actress I know did."

The actress calls for action against the guilty in her statement. Without naming anyone in her post, Ritabhari Chakraborty, wrote, "The hero/producer/directors with such filthy mind and behavior continue to work without facing any consequences of their actions and even seen holding candles for the RG Kar victim as if they think of women as anything better than flesh."

She urged fellow actors from the Bengali film industry to "unmask the predators" and added, "Let's unmask these predators. I am calling my fellow actresses to stand against these monsters. I know you are scared of losing your part or never been cast as most of these men are influential. But how long do we stay quiet? Do we have no responsibility towards the young actresses that come to the business with dreams and are made to believe this is nothing but a sugar coated brothel."

Ritabhari Chakraborty signed off her post, tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She wrote, "Mamata Banerjee we want a similar investigation, report and reform."

Read Ritabhari Chakraborty's statement here:

Senior Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra had recently levelled allegations of making improper advances against a renowned Malayalam director.

Ritabhari Chakraborty's film credits include Chotushkone, Once Upon a Time in Kolkata, Bawal, Fatafati to name a few.