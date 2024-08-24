Siddique On Hema Committee Report: "Blemishing The Entire Malayalam Cinema..."

The release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which investigated the challenges faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, has caused a major stir in Kerala. According to Onmanorama, actor and the general secretary of AMMA, Siddique, spoke about the report during media interaction and said, "There was a high power committee that was put together a decade ago with representatives of all film-related associations in the state. We are not sure if that is what has been mentioned."

There is no such power lobby. No lobby can control the cinema in any manner. How can an industry function if there's a group controlling all aspects? If there was such a power group, then there would not be good cinema. Ever since the report came out, there have been accusations generalising the entire Malayalam film industry and its people as bad, which is hurtful. Every job sector has issues but nobody comes up with remarks blemishing the entire sector," he added.

ICYDK: The report strongly highlights the severe discrimination and exploitation that female actors encounter within the industry. From the prevalence of the casting couch and the lack of basic amenities on film sets to wage disparities and ostracism for refusing to comply with the demands of abusers, the report has laid bare the industry's darker side. This three-member committee, led by former Kerala High Court judge K Hema, with veteran actor T Sarada and retired IAS officer KB Valsalakumari as members, was formed by the Kerala government in July 2017.

Last week, the Kerala High Court allowed the release of the report, with the condition that names and sensitive information be redacted to protect the identities of those involved. Despite some attempts to delay its release, the 295-page report was made public on Monday. However, 63 pages of the initial 295-page report have been redacted before its release under the RTI Act. It details the extent of the control exerted by the so-called "mafia," which reportedly silences anyone who dares to raise a complaint, subjecting them to severe repercussions.

In addition to exploring the experiences of actors and technicians, the panel also investigated the plight of junior artistes, who are classified as unorganised workers since they are not recognised as either artistes or technicians. As a result, they are not members of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) or the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

The report also reveals the pervasive presence of the casting couch in the industry, with those in small roles or newcomers being the most vulnerable. The report stated that the women actors often face pressure to compromise their dignity in exchange for roles, and some even feel the need to bring family members to sets for protection against exploitation. The report describes incidents of women's doors being knocked on at night, with "visitors" becoming violent when denied entry.

Even basic amenities like quality food at shooting locations are reportedly withheld unless women make compromises. The report also notes that women producers are not immune to these challenges and face discrimination from the male-dominated lobby.