Zeeshan Akhtar, Conspirator In Baba Siddique Murder Case, Arrested In Canada

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Zeeshan Akhtar, a key suspect in Baba Siddique's murder, has been arrested in Canada.

He was apprehended in connection with a fake passport case, according to authorities.

Maharashtra officials are working to extradite Akhtar back to India for questioning. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Zeeshan Akhtar, an alleged key conspirator in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been "arrested" in Canada, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam said on Wednesday.

Akhtar (22) was held in a fake passport case, according to sources.

"Zeeshan, who was involved in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, has been arrested in Canada. We have initiated the process to bring him back to India. We will interrogate him further (after bringing him back)," Kadam told PTI Videos.

As per Mumbai Police, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi had given a contract to Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar to carry out the NCP leader's murder.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in Bandra area on October 12, 2024.

Police have arrested at least 25 persons in the case so far.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)