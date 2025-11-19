NCP Leader Baba Siddique's Murder Accused Anmol Bishnoi Brought To India From US

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has landed in New Delhi after the United States deported him in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The Nationalist Congress Party lawmaker and three-time MLA, Baba Siddique, was murdered on October 12, 2024, outside his son's office. Officials said Anmol Bishnoi was in touch with the shooters.

The US' Department of Homeland Security informed Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of Baba Siddique, of the deportation in an email on Tuesday that was shared with NDTV. "This email is to inform you ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government. The offender was removed on November 18, 2025."

Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested in the ongoing National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation. In March 2023, the anti-terror agency, NIA, filed a chargesheet stating Bishnoi's links with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in several major crimes in the country between 2020 and 2023.

What Baba Siddique's Son Said

Ahead of Bishnoi's arrival in India, NCP leader and ex-MLA Zeeshan Siddique requested the gangster is brought to Mumbai and questioned to find out who the real mastermind is behind the murder of his father Baba Siddique.

"I am sure he will be brought to Mumbai as well. Anmol Bishnoi and my father had nothing to do with each other. So the fact that Anmol Bishnoi has done this and the Mumbai police has named him, it is essential for us to know who is the mastermind behind the murder. I believe that once he steps onto Indian soil, I am sure the legal system will give us justice," he said in an interview with NDTV.

Siddique emphasised that there was no animosity between his father and Anmol, and there had to be someone who had asked the gangster to carry out the murder.

"This does seem like a contract killing. It's very essential for us to get the details. For society as a whole, it's very important for us to know because it is for the safety of everyone," he explained.

Cases Against Anmol Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with several violent crimes, including Siddique's murder in October 2024 and that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

He is also a wanted accused in the case related to gunshots fired outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's Mumbai home in April 2024.

Last year, Bishnoi was added to the National Investigation Agency's Most Wanted List and a Rs 10 lakh reward was set for his arrest.

Eighteen cases have been filed against him, including one that claims he provided weapons and logistical support to the men who murdered Moosewala. Goldy Brar, another Bishnoi gang member, first took responsibility then later claimed it had been carried out to avenge a rival politician's murder.

Illegal Entry To US And Then Deportation

In November 2024, Bishnoi was arrested in the United States, in the California capital of Sacramento for entering the country with illegal documents.

This came days after India began the extradition process following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court and a Red Corner Notice issued by a global law enforcement agency Interpol.