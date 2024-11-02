Extradition Process Begins To Bring Back Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother From US

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has begun the extradition process to bring back Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi wanted in the firing case outside actor Salman Khan's house, from the US.

A special court for cases pertaining to the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has issued a non-bailable warrant for the Bishnoi's arrest, said police sources.

The crime branch started the extradition process reportedly after the US alerted his presence in the country.

The National Investigation Agency - India's anti-terror agency - had added Anmol Bishnoi to its most-wanted list last month. A reward of Rs 10 lakh was also announced for his arrest.