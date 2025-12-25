Lawrence Bishnoi's Jailed Brother Picks Up Religious Books, Surya Namaskar

Did the time in jail, which has only been a few days so far, give a pause and a chance to gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to reflect on his deeds?

Anmol Bishnoi, who has ordered men under him to commit crimes, is now reading religious books in jail, sources said. The man whose morning routine began with deciding extortion targets is also performing Surya Namaskar, they said.

The criminal who went to the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody after the US deported him usually keeps to himself, unlike his brother Lawrence Bishnoi, who was loud, but like his brother he is extremely religious, sources said.

He stays in a cell under CCTV watch in Tihar's jail No. 4.

"Not even a bird can fly near him," a source said.

The jail houses many inmates who have allegiance to rival gangs of the Bishnois, due to which he had to be kept separately to prevent a gang war from breaking out in the jail, sources said, adding jail No. 4 doesn't have anyone who belongs to the rival gangs.

He seemed happy on landing in India, and even asked about the well-being of his gangster brother before the NIA took him under its custody, sources said.

What's Going On In Tihar

The arrested members of the Bishnoi gangs in Delhi's Tihar Jail are happy to see their 'bosses', sources said. Their rivals are, however, waiting to attack them, sources said.

The rival gangs include Neeraj Bawana, who is himself in Tihar Jail; Bambiha gang, Himanshu Bhau gang, Kaushal gang, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, and a henchman of the Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gangs.

Anmol Bishnoi has raised concerns that he faces a threat from Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti. Zeeshan Akhtar, the key conspirator in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, had also threatened to kill Anmol Bishnoi, sources said.

For the next one year, Anmol Bishnoi can't be summoned by any state agency using a production warrant, just as his brother Lawrence Bishnoi, who can't be taken away by any state agency for the last three years due to critical security concerns, sources said.

Lawrence Bishnoi is in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

On the run since 2022 until his arrest recently, Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his brother.