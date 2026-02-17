Rajpal Yadav Walks Out Of Tihar Jail 12 Days After Surrender In Rs 9 Crore Cheque-Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday, 12 days after surrendering in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce and loan default case. The Delhi High Court granted him interim bail on Monday, offering temporary relief in the long-running financial dispute linked to his 2012 film venture, Ata Pata Laapata.

#WATCH | Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav from Tihar Jail after he was granted interim bail in a cheque bounce case by the High Court



Speaking to ANI after his release, the actor expressed gratitude to the court and his supporters. "I will complete 30 years in Bollywood in Mumbai in 2027. People from all over the country, children, old and young, are with me... The way the entire country and the world, my Bollywood, has loved me, if there are any allegations against me, I am available to answer. Thank you, High Court," he said.

Although bail was granted a day earlier, his release was delayed due to verification and paperwork procedures, which were completed later in the day.

The actor had surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the court rejected his plea for more time to clear his dues. The case involves a principal loan of Rs 5 crore, which, along with interest and penalties, has amounted to nearly Rs 9 crore.

Businessman Recalls Loan, Alleged Broken Promises And Legal Battle

After Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail, businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal, who had loaned the money, broke his silence on the matter in an interview with News Pinch.

Agrawal said he had first met Rajpal Yadav through MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria and was told that the actor's film Ata Pata Laapata was nearing completion. According to him, the actor had claimed that without immediate funding, "everything would go to waste".

Initially reluctant, Agrawal said he later agreed to help after Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha, sent him emotional messages requesting support. He added that he even "cried in front of him like a child" while pleading for clarity on repayment, as he had borrowed money from others to fund the loan.

The businessman maintained that the agreement clearly stated that the amount would be repaid irrespective of the film's success or failure. "It was a loan, not an investment," he said, stressing that Rajpal Yadav had provided personal guarantees and cheques.

When the actor failed to repay on time, supplementary agreements were allegedly signed on three occasions, with fresh cheques issued each time. However, Agrawal claimed that all of them were dishonoured.

Eventually, the matter escalated, leading to Rajpal Yadav's surrender earlier this month. While he has now been granted interim bail, the case remains ongoing, with the final outcome still pending before the court.

