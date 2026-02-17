Why Rajpal Yadav Is Still In Tihar Jail Despite Bail In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to Rajpal Yadav in the Rs 9-crore debt case after depositing a total amount of Rs 2.5 crore, but the actor continues to be lodged in jail. Why?

Following the court order yesterday, Rajpal Yadav's lawyers completed the paperwork but the verification process could only be carried out today. The verification was expected to be finished by 12 pm today after which the lawyers were supposed to take the bail order to Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Once all the formalities are complete, the actor will be released from the jail and leave for Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh directly to attend his niece's wedding.

Sources said Rajpal Yadav will be released from Tihar Jail today, but only by evening.

The popular comic actor had surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 after the court rejected his last-minute plea for more time in the cheque bounce and loan default case. The principal amount of the debt is Rs 5 crore, clubbed with interest and penalty, the total sum payable by Rajpal Yadav is Rs 9 crore.

After the court granted bail to the actor, Rajpal Yadav's elder brother Shripal Yadav spoke to NDTV, breathing a huge sigh of relief.

"What would be the meaning of the wedding if he could not come? Yes, he is the main attraction of the family. In a wedding, all the crowd and everything, the main thing happens because of him. All the preparations were already done, and everything was completed.

"But suddenly this happened, and he was thinking he would not be able to go. Now, he is coming. We are very, very thankful to God. There is a lot of happiness in the whole family now. There cannot be a bigger relief than this. If he had not been there, there would have been no fun at all. Everything would have felt useless," his brother said.

The court on Monday granted interim bail to Rajpal Yadav on a few conditions, including that he cannot leave the country without prior permission and ordered him to surrender his passport.

